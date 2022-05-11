Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at TILL DEATH DO US PART at Theatre503

Performances run Tuesday 3rd – Saturday 21st May 2022.

May. 11, 2022  

Danielle Kassaraté (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Gielgud Theatre; The Color Purple, Curve Leicester), Richard Holt (Swallows and Amazons, National Theatre; Mr Popper's Penguins, UK & US Tour) and Jude Chinchen (Casualty, BBC; Boys, Sky) will bring to life Safaa Benson-Effiom's powerful debut play Til Death Do Us Part at Theatre503 this May. Directed by Justina Kehinde (Best of Enemies, Young Vic; UMUADA, Bunker Theatre/King's Head Theatre), this portrait of love and loss looks at what happens to your relationship when the only thing holding you together, threatens to tear you apart.

A finalist in the 2020 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award and Soho Theatre's 2019 Tony Craze award, Safaa Benson Effiom has written a searing spotlight on relationships and parenthood. After 15 years of marriage, Daniel and Sylvia find themselves drifting further apart with each passing day. When they are abruptly united by every parent's worst nightmare, the couple are forced into a confrontation with years of resentment and things long left unsaid rising to the surface, as they question how on earth they ended up in this position.

Performances run Tuesday 3rd - Saturday 21st May 2022.

Tickets are available from https://theatre503.com/whats-on/til-death-do-us-part/ or 020 7978 7040 priced from £10.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

Danielle Kassarate and Jude Chinchen

Danielle Kassarate and Richard Holt

Danielle Kassarate and Richard Holt

Danielle Kassarate

Danielle Kassarate

Danielle Kassarate

Danielle Kassarate and RIchard Holt

Jude Chinchen

Jude Chinchen

Jude Chinchen

Jude Chinchen, Danielle Kassarate, Richard Holt

Jude Chinchen, Danielle Kassarate, Richard Holt

Richard Holt, Danielle Kassarate

Richard Holt, Danielle Kassarate

Richard Holt, Jude Chinchen

Richard Holt

Richard Holt

Richard Holt

Richard Holt, Jude Chinchen, Danielle Kassarate



