Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

All new production photos have been released for The Glow by Alistair McDowall directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone.

The cast is Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola, Tadhg Murphy and Ria Zmitrowicz.

The Glow runs in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Monday 24 January - Saturday 5 March 2022. Press night is on Thursday 27 January at 7pm.