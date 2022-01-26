Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

pixeltracker

Performances run Monday 24 January – Saturday 5 March 2022.

Jan. 26, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for The Glow by Alistair McDowall directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone.

The cast is Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola, Tadhg Murphy and Ria Zmitrowicz.

The Glow runs in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Monday 24 January - Saturday 5 March 2022. Press night is on Thursday 27 January at 7pm.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Photos: First Look at THE GLOW at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Cooperative Announces 2022 Season
  • BLOOD ON THE WATTLE Comes to Wollongong Workshop Theatre
  • BREAKING THE CODE Will Be Presented As Part Of The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
  • Darlinghurst Theatre Company Appoints Viv Rosman as Executive Director