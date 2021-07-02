Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at LOOKING GOOD DEAD Starring Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye

“LOOKING GOOD DEAD” opened at the Leicester Curve on 1 July 2021 ahead of a major UK tour.

Jul. 2, 2021  

Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye star as 'Tom Bryce' and 'Kellie Bryce' in the World Premiere stage production of the Peter James best-selling novel "LOOKING GOOD DEAD".

Check out photos below!

No good deed goes unpunished.... hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family's lives.

Photo credit: Alastair Muir

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye

Gaynor Faye

Adam Woodyatt and Luke Ward-Wilkinson

Gaynor Faye, Luke Ward-Wilkinson, Leon Stewart, Adam Woodyatt


