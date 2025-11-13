Photos: First Look At the Cast of TuckShop’s Fifth Anniversary Production of SNOW WHITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TuckShop’s fifth anniversary production of SNOW WHITE will open at the Emerald Theatre in the West End on 15 December 2025 and run through 4 January 2026. Check out first look photos of the cast.

This year’s edition will introduce a new all-drag cast in a retelling written by Kate Butch and Crudi Dench, with additional material by Eleanor Mason. Christopher D. Clegg directs and created the production, with Fiery Dragons serving as Associate Producers.

The company features Kyran Thrax, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6, as the Wicked Queen; Kitty Scott-Claus, runner-up on Drag Race UK Season 3 and Global All Stars, as the Fairy; and Kate Butch, from Drag Race UK Season 5, as the HuntsThem. Tayris Mongardi from Drag Race UK Season 7 will appear as Snow White, and Oliver Clothezoff—known from The Great British Bake Off as the first drag king contestant—will play the Drag King Prince. Yshee Black joins as the Magic Mirror, with Tiana Biscuit as The Housemates, TikTok creator Sophia Stardust as Page, and Ophelia Love as Villager No. 4.

The production follows Snow White as she travels across the enchanted kingdom and confronts the Wicked Queen with the support of her companions. TuckShop will mark the show’s fifth year with this limited holiday season engagement.

Photo Credit: Matty Parks



Yshee Black as the Magic Mirror

Tianan Buiscuit as The Housemates

Tayris Mongardi as Snow White

Sophia Stardust as Page

Ophelia Love as Villager no.4

Oliver Clothezoff as Drag King Prince

Kyran Thrax as the Wicked Queen=

Kitty Scott-Claus as the Fairy

Kate Butch as HuntsThem

The Company of SNOW WHITE