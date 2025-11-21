Photos: DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CATFORD CAT In Rehearsal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joy Productions and Broadway Theatre will present Dick Whittington and His Catford Cat from December 9–31, marking the partners’ third annual pantomime in Lewisham. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

The production follows Dick and his cat as they sail on the Empire Windrush to London. Written by Susie McKenna, the pantomime marks 77 years since the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush and pays tribute to McKenna’s wife Sharon D Clarke’s parents, Viola and Vincent Clarke. McKenna said, “This panto is a love letter to the Windrush Generation and to everyone who has contributed to create this vibrant and multi-cultural country we live in today.”

Directed by Peter Rowe, the production features Justin Brett as Sarah The Cook, Durone Stokes as Dick Whittington, Wayne Rollins as Uncle Vincent, Lisa Davina Phillip as Fairy Bowbells, Natasha Lewis as Queen Rat, Ben Fox as Alderman Fitzwarren, and Fergie Fraser as Alice Fitzwarren. Julie Clare of Joy Productions noted, “Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat embodies a journey of hope and opportunity and pays homage to the enduring legacy of the Windrush community.”

Design is by Lotte Collett, with set design by Mark Walters, sound design by Tony Gayle, music direction and composition by Ben Goddard-Young, choreography by Tarik Frimpong, and lighting design by Mike Robertson. Cllr Sakina Sheikh stated, “This fresh take on Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat is a fantastic celebration of our borough.”

The production will again offer at least 600 £1 tickets for local community groups. The Talent Pipeline program will continue to provide mentorship and placements in sound, costume, producing, and directing for Global Majority and working-class artists.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Wayne Rollins and Ben Fox

Wayne Rollins

Natasha Lewis

Tasha Shanade, Justin Brett

Lisa Davina Phillips

Durone Stokes

Durone Stokes and Fergie Fraser