Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast

Quality Street tour opened in March at the New Vic Theatre

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 1 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo 2 Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 3 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells
Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Photo 4 Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Windsor

The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™. 

Get a first look at photos below!

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale’s very own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her 6 years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

In a co-production with New Vic Theatre, Northern Broadsides is reviving their delectable production of Quality Street, stirring in a good helping of Yorkshire wit in a new version for 2023. This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations. 

Two of the cast are returning from the orginal run: Alicia McKenzie (Small Island, National Theatre; Bleak Expectations, The Watermill Theatre) as Mary Willoughby / Lotte and Louisa-May Parker (Coronation Street, ITV; Sitcom Stories, Edinburgh Fringe) as Susan Throssel.

They are joined by Paula Lane (Coronation Street, ITV; Road, Oldham Coliseum), as heroine Phoebe Throssel, Jelani D’Aguilar (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, Red Ladder Theatre Company; Planet Caravan, People Zoo) as Fanny Willoughby / Isabella / Sandra, Alice Imelda (Stick Man, Freckle Productions; I Spie, The Telling) as Charlotte Parratt / Jo, Aron Julius (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; A Christmas Carol and Love, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse) will be Captain Valentine Brown and Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; A Clockwork Orange, Volcano) as Ensign Blades / Arthur / Brenda.

Jamie Smelt (Macca & Beth, Royal Court Liverpool; Ackley Bridge, Channel 4) is Recruiting Sergeant / Georgy / Lieutenant Spicer and Gilly Tompkins (Murder, Margaret & Me, Tilted Wig Productions; Gangsta Granny, National Tour and Garrick, West End) completes the cast as Patty / Barbara.

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine’s face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception, or wrecking her future with the man she loves. 

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then visit Devonshire Park Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Richmond Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Leeds Playhouse, York Playhouse, Crucible Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Victoria Theatre, Halifax. The tour will conclude on World Chocolate Day. 

Photo credit: Ant Robling 

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast


Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast
Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast



 

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast

Photos: QUALITY STREET UK Tour; Get a First Look at the Cast
The cast




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour

The cast has been set for Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi. See where Life of Pi is performing, and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July Photo
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

4
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre Photo
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre

A fun family adaptation of the Julia Donaldson picture book that will appeal to anyone who has ever found themselves in charge of the class bear.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Vue Bristol Cribbs Causeway (6/28-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Royal Lyceum Theatre (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Showcase, Nottingham CDL (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You