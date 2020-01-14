Photo Flash: Jason Kravits Returns To London's The Crazy Coqs

Get a first look at American TV regular and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits on his return to London's The Crazy Coqs for a star-studded, week-long residency, of his critically acclaimed, jaw-dropping, completely improvised solo evening of music and comedy, 'Off The Top.' Ruth Bratt of Showstopper The Improvised Musical was his first guest star.

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story - and no net! By the evening's end, he'll have created an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - every lyric, every melody, every Sondheim standard and 11 o'clock number - made up on the spot, "off the top" of his nimble head.



Supported by the most daring band in the business, as well as a different celebrity guest every night, 'Off The Top' is an intoxicating cocktail of music, comedy and fun... and it's never the same show twice!



Jason Kravits has been been appearing on stages and screens, large and small, for over 30 years.



A regular on American television, Jason has amassed over 60 credits, including roles on 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'The Kominsky Method', 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Young Sheldon' and even the last ever episode of 'Friends'.



On Broadway, Jason is best known for his work in the Tony Award winning musical 'The Drowsy Chaperone' as well as 'Relatively Speaking' and 'Sly Fox'.



Off Broadway and regionally, he originated roles in several plays, including 'Junk', 'Free Will' and 'Wanton Lust' and the upcoming 'A Play is a Poem', five one-acts by Ethan Cohen.

