Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Duchess Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong have today released production images for the new cast who started on Tuesday 5th November 2019. Check them out below!

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries. Mischief Theatre currently has a residency at the Vaudeville Theatre where their brand new comedy Groan Ups is playing. This will be followed by Magic Goes Wrong which opens in the new year.

The cast now includes:

David Kirkbride Robert

Ross Green Chris

Ciara Morris Annie

Milo Clarke Max

Michael Keane Dennis

Blayar Benn Trevor

Elan James Jonathan

Ellie Morris Sandra

The understudies will be Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Leah Penston, Antonia Salib and Jack Michael Stacey.





