Photo Flash: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' and English Touring Theatre's REASONS TO STAY ALIVE

Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre today announce the full cast for their co-production of the world première of Matt Haig's Reasons to Stay Alive imagined for the stage by Jonathan Watkins and with text by April De Angelis.

Jonathan Watkins directs Phil Cheadle (Older Matt), Chris Donnelly (Dad), Janet Etuk (Andrea), Mike Noble (Younger Matt), Dilek Rose (Dawn/Jenny/Rose) and Connie Walker (Mum). The production opens on 18 September, with previews from 13 September and runs at Sheffield Theatres until 28 September, ahead of a tour to Bristol, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Manchester, York and Leeds.

At 24 Matt's world collapsed under the weight of depression. This is the true story of his journey out of crisis; a profoundly uplifting exploration of living and loving better. The first theatrical adaptation of Matt Haig's frank and funny bestseller. This play with music and movement, imagined for the stage by Jonathan Watkins, celebrates what it means to be alive.





