Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From The Barn Theatre's Built By Barn Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Production photos have been released for The Barn Theatre's Built By Barn production of Alan Pollock's new version of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

Take a look below!

Olivier Award nominee Patrick Ryecart (The Crown, Poldark, The King's Speech) leads the cast of The Barn Theatre's reimagined actor-musician production of Charles Dickens' festive masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, as Ebenezer Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol, a new version by playwright Alan Pollock with music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, runs at The Barn Theatre from 28 November - 11 January 2020. The production is the final instalment of The Barn's highly successful 2019 season of in-house Built By Barn productions.

Alan Pollock said of his new adaptation, which takes a fresh look at the classic Dickensian story, "almost everyone knows this fantastic story. But every time I see or hear it I wonder 'why is Scrooge like he is? What made him this way?'' And that was the starting point for this version..."

The full A Christmas Carol company includes Bronte Alice-Tadman, Jonathan Charles, Tom Chudley-Evans, Laura Coates, Connor Going, Grace Liston, Nuwan Hugh Perera and Rosie Zeidler. The role of Tiny Tim will be played by Trixie Cook, Georgia Dibbs and Scarlette Lavery.

A Christmas Carol is a new version by Alan Pollock, with music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, directed by Phil Bartlett, set and costume design by Sophia Pardon, movement direction by Lucie Pankhurst, illusions by Tom Brace, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith and projection design by Benjamin Collins.





