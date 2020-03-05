Photo Flash: First Look at Old Red Lion's Triptych - NUCLEAR WAR, BURIED, and GRACELAND

Building upon the creative and cultural integrity of The Old Red Lion, newly appointed Artistic Director Alexander Knott presents a thought-provoking triptych, spearheaded by the first revival of Nuclear War from the multi-award-winning Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time adaptation, Sea Wall, and Heisenberg).

Stephens' text is accompanied by two premiere productions from emerging talent, Buried by David Spencer and Graceland by Max Saunders-Singer. These plays find commonality in the exploration of human suffering and how we survive the unimaginable, resonating with today's fraught social divisions in a not-so-United Kingdom.

The experimental and physically charged, Nuclear War, will be directed by Knott in his directorial debut at The Old Red Lion. Stephens' suggestive open text acts as a stimulus for interpretation, creating a revival far removed from the initial premiere at the Royal Court. It is a heart-breaking and soul-stopping movement piece about a woman who needs to experience everything life has to offer, in order to feel something again.

Buried is the harrowing true story of Max Spencer, who was buried alive in World War II, written by his son David Spencer and performed by his real-life grandson, James Demaine. This intergenerational and groundbreaking anti-war play is a truthful examination of the human condition. Rounding off the triple-bill is the darkly comic Graceland, a monologue from an overworked and harassed science teacher who is one small spark away from combustion. Pushed to the edge, and with his personal life unravelling, there's a looming darkness in the classroom.

Following the current trend of 'box-set theatre', the triptych is a new model for the venue, using a world-renowned playwright to support emerging talent, building a new way of seeing and supporting new writing.

Tickets are £18.50 with some concessions available from https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/nuclear-war-buried-graceland.html or 0333 012 4963



