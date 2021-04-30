Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BEING MR WICKHAM; Streaming Tonight!

The production is written by, and star, Adrian Lukis.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Original Theatre Company and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will present Adrian Lukis in Being Mr Wickham, livestreaming tonight, April 30, and tomorrow, May 1.

Written by Adrian Lukis and Catherine Curzon, this one-man play about one of Jane Austen's most charmingly roguish characters, will be directed by Guy Unsworth, designed by Libby Watson and filmed by Matt Hargraves and his team from North South Culture, who recently worked on the acclaimed streaming of Hymn at The Almeida.

The play will be live streamed from the stage of the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds at 7:30pm on Friday 30 April and at 3pm & 7:30pm on Saturday 1 May 2021 via originaltheatreonline.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Get a first look below!


