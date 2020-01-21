Peter Bull Named As New Artistic Associate Of The King's Head Theatre, Brings NAKED BOYS SINGING Back In March

Peter Bull is today announced as the 13th Artistic Associate of the King's Head Theatre, and will be staging several shows at the theatre in 2020, the first of which will be the Off-Broadway musical hit, Naked Boys Singing! in March 2020, with further projects to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Peter Bull was the Founding Artistic Director of Above The Stag (2008-2019) and has produced over 100 Off West End plays, musicals and pantomimes. Highlights of his tenure included the 25th Anniversary Revival of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing, Pets Shop Boys' musical Closer to Heaven and Silence! The Musical.

Adam Spreadbury-Maher, Artistic Director of the King's Head Theatre, says: "I'm delighted to be announce maverick Australian theatre maker Peter Bull as our thirteenth Artistic Associate ahead of his revival of the funny, fabulous musical Naked Boys Singing in March. Peter brings with him a wealth of talent, energy and ideas and I cannot wait to share further details of our exciting plans for the future in the coming weeks."

Peter Bull says: "It's wonderful to be partnering with the inimitable King's Head Theatre at such an exciting time in its history as it prepares to move into its brand new home. As one of London's LGBT+ theatre heavyweights, it's a match made in heaven and I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration."

Naked Boys Singing! opens at the King's Head Theatre on Friday 13th March for a strictly limited 5-week season.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You