Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra Announce Jessie Ware and More For Their New Years Eve Live Stream

Just before Christmas, DJ and dance music institution Pete Tong, Jules Buckley & The Heritage Orchestra unloaded into London's empty O2 Arena to record a once in a lifetime edition of their annual sell-out show 'Ibiza Classics'. 'O Come All Ye Ravers' was the first global live stream event filmed from the floor of the iconic 20,000 capacity venue and the first music to have been played in the space since it closed its doors in March.

Tong has today announced another edition of the historic global live stream event which features a host of special guest vocalists including Jessie Ware, Disciples' frontman Duvall and Basement Jaxx singer Vula Malinga.

The spectacular audio visual performance accompanying Pete, Jules & The Heritage Orchestra has reawakened Ibiza Classics for 2020 and has been meticulously curated to bring the rave straight directly into people's homes. The show was expertly crafted by two of London's most exciting creative houses - Up The Game and Cassius Creative, working in unison to create a jaw-dropping visual and audio show.

What is usually a sell-out annual Christmas tradition at The O2, can now be enjoyed by everyone for seven days access in the run up to New Years Eve - tickets are priced at £12.50. Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley was held at The O2 arena for the first time in December 2016 and has returned to sell-out crowds each year since.

