Paines Plough Announces Full Programme For Roundabout At Summerhall 2019

Artistic Directors of Paines Plough James Grieve and George Perrin today revealed the full programme for ROUNDABOUT @ SUMMERHALL, kicking off at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before a UK tour in Autumn 2019.

Paines Plough in co-production with Theatr Clwyd will stage three World Premieres from Daf James, Nathan Byron and Charley Miles. All three productions will be performed in rep by Charlotte Bate, Charlotte O'Leary and Toyin Omari-Kinch, directed by former Paines Plough Associate Director, and nabokov Artistic Director, Stef O'Driscoll.

Visiting company productions in ROUDABOUT will be: ISLANDER, from Helen Milne Productions, a new musical with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score about a mysterious stranger and island on the brink; Tim Cowbury's absurd and quietly shattering response to stories of those seeking refuge in the UK, THE CLAIM; Dirty Protest's HOW TO BE BRAVE, Si n Owen's one-woman love story to Newport, the city that made her about keeping the magic we arrive into the world with, finding out what we're made of and learning to be brave when your world's falling apart; PARAKEET from Brigitte Aphrodite and Quiet Boy produced by Boundless Theatre and Boom Shakalaka Productions, a new musical about a young woman finding her voice with the help of a gang of exotic birds; Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner Richard Gadd's chilling story about obsession, delusion, and the terrifying ramifications of a fleeting mistake in BABY REINDEER from Francesca Moody Productions in association with the Bush Theatre; Middle Child return with THE CANARY AND THE CROW, brand new gig theatre about the journey of a working class black kid who is accepted to a prestigious grammar school.

Francesca Moody Productions' Fringe First winner SQUARE GO penned by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair will also return to Roundabout, following acclaim in 2018.

James Grieve and George Perrin said: We're immensely proud to present our ROUNDABOUT @ SUMMERHALL line-up for 2019, jam-packed with outstanding new plays from around the UK.

Our Roundabout repertory features a company of shapeshifting actors in three extraordinary world premieres from three of the UK's most exciting writers and we're welcoming thrilling, trailblazing new writing companies, playwrights and artists to Roundabout. From the return of our Associate Company Middle Child with an all new gig theatre show to the chilling debut play from Richard Gadd, this is a programme that showcases the very best new talent in British theatre. We can't wait to welcome audiences to Roundabout @ Summerhall for a sixth consecutive summer at the Fringe.

Paines Plough and Theatr Clwyd present

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY by Daf James World Premiere.

DEXTER AND WINTER'S DETECTIVE AGENCY by Nathan Bryon World Premiere.

DAUGHTERHOOD by Charley Miles World Premiere.

Roundabout 2019 Visiting Companies

ISLANDER by Amy Draper, Stewart Melton & Finn Anderson. Helen Milne Productions.

THE CLAIM by Tim Cowbury. Tim Cowbury, Mark Maughan in association with James Quaife Productions.

HOW TO BE BRAVE by Si n Owen. A Dirty Protest production.

PARAKEET by Brigitte Aphrodite with music by Quiet Boy. A Boundless Theatre & Boom Shakalaka production.

BABY REINDEER by Richard Gadd. A Francesca Moody production.

THE CANARY AND THE CROW by Daniel Ward. A Middle Child production.

SQUARE GO by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair. A Francesca Moody production.

A Paines Plough and Theatr Clwyd production

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY

By Daf James

Directed by Stef O'Driscoll

A single Dad meets his adopted daughter for the first time. Then he agrees to meet her birth mother. When their two worlds collide, will what they have in common outweigh their differences?

A one-off meeting. But three lives will be changed forever.

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY is a tender, funny, hopeful play about being a mum when your name is Dad.

Daf James is an award-winning writer, composer and performer working across theatre, radio television and film in English and Welsh. Having trained in the Lecoq pedagogy at the London International School of Performing Arts he went on to earn a doctorate in Theatre Studies from the University of Warwick. His first full-length play LLWYTH[Tribe] became a Welsh-language cultural phenomenon, 'a water-shed play that changed the landscape of Welsh language theatre forever.'

Time: 11.20 12.30 / 14.15 15.25

Age guidance: 14+

Running time: 70 mins

Dates: 01, 05, 08, 10, 12, 15, 19, 22 - 11.20am 12.30pm

31, 02, 04, 07, 09, 10, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23 14.15pm 15.25pm

Ticket prices: 9 - 17

Press performance: 14.15, 4 August, 11.20, 5 August

A Paines Plough and Theatr Clwyd production

DEXTER AND WINTER'S DETECTIVE AGENCY

By Nathan Bryon

Directed by Stef O'Driscoll

When Dexter's mum is sent to jail for getting mixed up in a jewellery robbery, it's up to Dexter and Winter to get her out. On their journey to uncover the truth and free mum, their detective work leads them to some surprising discoveries.

A mad-cap adventure story for all the family from one of the writers behind CBeebies hits RASTAMOUSE, APPLE TREE HOUSE and SWASHBUCKLE.

Nathan is a writer and actor, who grew up eating as much Uxbridge Road Caribbean food as his bank balance would allow. He is best known to viewers for his role as regular character Jamie in SOME GIRLS and BENIDORM's sunniest holiday maker, Joey Ellis. Nathan has written for critically acclaimed CBeebies' animation RASTAMOUSE, BAFTA award winning SWASHBUCKLE and on all three series of BAFTA nominated APPLE TREE HOUSE (CBeebies) alongside BAFTA winning GIGGLEBIZ. Last Year Nathan's one-man show MIXED BRAIN about his mixed heritage premiered in ROUNDABOUT at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nathan has secured a 3 picture book deal with Penguin Random House. His first book LOOK UP! will hit shelves in the US and UK in June 2019.

Time: 11.20 12.10

Age guidance: 5+

Running time: 50 mins

Prices: 8- 28

Dates: 03, 04, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 11.20am 12.10pm

Press performance: 4 August

A Paines Plough and Theatr Clwyd production

DAUGHTERHOOD

By Charley Miles

Directed by Stef O'Driscoll

One sister stayed at home to care for Dad, the other set out to 'make a difference',

Reunited under their childhood roof, Pauline and Rachel unearth more than the 10 years between them.

It's a huge gap. Almost insurmountable.

And each is determined to let the other know exactly who has done things right.

DAUGHTERHOOD is a beautiful, ferocious play about the bonds that tie us, and how we sometimes need to break them.

Charley is a playwright from rural North Yorkshire. She has written plays for the Royal Court, Leeds Playhouse, and Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She has been attached to Paines Plough as their Playwright Fellow in 2018 and Leeds Playhouse as their Channel 4 Playwright in Residence in 2017. Her debut play, BLACKTHORN, was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn prize in New York in 2017. Her new play, THERE ARE NO BEGINNINGS, will premiere at Leeds Playhouse in Autumn 2019. She has original television dramas in development with Buccaneer Media, Mam Tor Productions and Entertainment One.

Time: 11.20 12.30 / 14.15 15.25

Age guidance: 14+

Running time: 70 mins

Dates: 31, 02, 07, 09, 14, 16, 21, 23 11.20am 12.30pm

01, 03, 05, 08, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 25 14.15pm 15.25pm

Ticket prices: 9 - 17

Press performance: 14.15, 5 August

Helen Milne Productions present

ISLANDER: A NEW MUSICAL

Concept and direction by Amy Draper

Book by Stewart Melton

Music and lyrics by Finn Anderson

Eilidh stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach, changing her life forever.

Epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score. The cast live-record and layer their voices to create an ethereal adventure for the ears and imagination.

Originally developed in association with Comar. ISLANDER: A NEW MUSICAL is part of the Made in Scotland 2019 showcase.

Time: 10.00 11.00

Age guidance: 8+

Running time: 60 mins

Dates: 31, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14,15,16,17,18,19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 (not Tuesdays)

Ticket prices: 8 - 15

BSL signed performance on 12 Aug

Captioned performance: 21 Aug

Press performance: 10:00, 4/5 August

Tim Cowbury, Mark Maughan in association with James Quaife Productions present

THE CLAIM

By Tim Cowbury

Directed by Mark Maughan

A comically absurd and quietly shattering journey to the heart of our tolerant and fair A comically absurd and quietly shattering journey to the heart of our tolerant and fair society.

Serge stands before us. He has a performance to give. But why is he here? What is he claiming has happened to him? And what has Willy Wonka got to do with it?

A bold, imaginative response to the stories of those seeking refuge in the UK, The Claim asks what happens when your life is at stake and all you have to save it are your words.

Part of the British Council Showcase 2019

Time:12: 50

Age guidance: 12+

Running time: 65 mins

Dates: July 31, August 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Ticket prices: 9 - 15

Press performance: 12:50, 4/5 August

A Dirty Protest production in association with Chapter

HOW TO BE BRAVE

By Si n Owen

Directed by Catherine Paskell



Produced by the award-winning Welsh company behind Fringe hit Sugar Baby, this one-woman play is about what we're made of and learning to be brave when your world's falling apart.

When Katie was little, she was brave: climbing trees and riding bikes too fast. Now Katie's a mum, she must be brave in a new way.

Determined her daughter will keep the fierce magic she arrived into the world with, Katie sets off on a mission around Newport with the help of a stolen BMX, a policewoman with bad hair, and a pigeon in a bag.

Time: 15:45

Age guidance: 14+

Running time: 60 mins

Dates: 31 July, Aug 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Captioned performances: 7, 14, 21 August

Ticket prices: 9 - 15

Press performance: 15:45 4/5 August

A Boundless Theatre & Boom Shakalaka Productions production

PARAKEET

Words by Brigitte Aphrodite and music by Quiet Boy

Directed by Laura Keefe



In Margate, an isolated teenager forms a band and find her voice with the help of a gang of exotic birds. A new musical about finding your flock and ruffling feathers, Parakeet is a feast for the ears, eyes and heart told through irresistible song, poetry and electronic sounds where empathy is the new punk.

Time: 17:05

Running time: 60 minutes

Dates: Wednesday 31 July Sunday 25 August 2019

Captioned performance: 7, 14, 21 August~

Age guidance: 14+

Ticket prices: 9 - 15

Press performance: 17:05, 4/5 August

Francesca Moody Productions in association with the Bush Theatre

BABY REINDEER

Written and performed by Richard Gadd

Directed by Jon Brittain



'I looked at her, wanting her to laugh. Wanting her to share in the joke. But she didn't. She just stared. I knew then, in that moment that she had taken it literally...'

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Richard Gadd has a chilling story to tell about obsession, delusion and the terrifying ramifications of a fleeting mistake. An unmissable debut play directed by Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain and produced by 2018's double Fringe-First winning Francesca Moody Productions in association with The Bush Theatre.

Time:18:25

Running time: 65 Minutes

Dates: 31 July, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Ticket prices: 9 - 14

Age Guidance: 14+

Press performance: 18.25, 4 and 5 August

A Middle Child production

THE CANARY AND THE CROW

By Daniel Ward

Music by Prez 96 and James Frewer

Direction by Paul Smith

The award-winning Middle Child present brand new gig theatre about the journey of a working-class black kid who is accepted to a prestigious grammar school.

This lyrical, semi-autobiographical piece from writer and performer Daniel Ward uses grime, hip hop and theatre to tell the story of the struggle between a new environment that doesn't accept you and an old one that has no opportunity.

Time: 19:50

Running time: 65 mins

Dates: Jul 31, Aug 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Ticket prices: 9- 15

Age Guidance: 14+

Press performance: 19:50, 4 / 5 August

Francesca Moody Productions in association with SEARED

SQUARE GO

By Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair

The unmissable, Fringe First Award-winning show from Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair. Max spends his days daydreaming and hanging out with his weird wee pal Stevie. But when Max is called for his first Square Go a fight by the school gates it's his own demons he must wrestle with first. A raucous play about playground violence, myths of masculinity and the challenge to step up or run. Starring Game of Thrones' Daniel Portman and River City's Gavin Jon Wright and featuring an original soundtrack by members of Frightened Rabbit.

Time: 21:15

Running time: 60 Minutes

Dates: 31 July, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Ticket prices: 9 - 17

Age Guidance: 12+





