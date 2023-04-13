Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Onjali Q. Rauf's THE HERO NEXT DOOR to Have World Premiere at the Dugdale Arts Centre

The Hero Next Door is a ground-breaking new production created especially for 7 - 10-year-olds celebrating difference, friendship and working together.

Apr. 13, 2023  

An exciting new play called The Hero Next Door by multi-award-winning author Onjali Q. Rauf MBE, will have its world premiere and press night on Friday 19 May at 7.30 at the Dugdale Arts Centre in Enfield, kicking off a six-week UK tour.

From the author of The Boy At The Back Of The Class, Onjali Q. Raúf MBE (Sunday Times Bestseller; Winner of the 2019 Blue Peter Book Award for Best Story; Winner of the 2019 Waterstones Children's Book Prize), The Hero Next Door is a ground-breaking new production created especially for 7 - 10-year-olds celebrating difference, friendship and working together to do the right thing.

Characters include Musa, who happens to be a refugee; Haley, an autistic girl who adores frogs; and a would-be bully by the name of Melody. This unlikely bunch come together to save an elderly neighbour from a con-woman posing as a carer, with thrilling and hilarious results.

Director Annie Smol MBE said, "We have an amazing, diverse group of incredibly talented actors, backed up by a wonderful creative team. I love Onjali's play for the way she manages to draw us into the children's world so authentically. There is a great balance between the insights and learning from the children's experiences, with a superb sense of fun and adventure as they come together to save the grandad next door."

The Hero Next Door uses film, animation, music and physical theatre to be accessible to all. As a leading inclusive theatre company, Face Front has been proud to assemble a diverse collective of cast and creatives, including disabled, non-disabled and culturally diverse actors.

Karen Taylor from Arts Council England said, "It was magic, excellent high-quality theatre for young people." The Hero Next Door is Face Front's most ambitious production to date.




