Olivia Bloom to Present SLOTTED SPOONS DON'T HOLD MUCH SOUP (& OTHER THINGS SONDHEIM TAUGHT ME) at The Other Palace Studio

OLIVIA BLOOM will make her solo show debut with SLOTTED SPOONS DON'T HOLD MUCH SOUP (& OTHER THINGS SONDHEIM TAUGHT ME) at The Other Palace Studio on Sunday 21st July at 4.30pm.

Join Olivia for a deep dive into her brain in the only way she knows how: through the music of Stephen Sondheim.

SLOTTED SPOONS is a relatable, candid exploration of mental health, neurodiversity and being a painful level of Capricorn. Crippling anxiety? Check. OCD? Double check. Child of divorce? (Not to brag but) check. It'll be fun. Promise.

Accompanied by pianist Colm Molloy, settle in for this carefully curated compilation of Sondheim gems featuring both the niche and necessary faves, with many a spoon metaphor.

Fancy a cute little Sunday existential crisis? Olivia's got you covered!

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/slotted-spoons-dont-hold-much-soup/

Comments