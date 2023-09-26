Oliver Mears RIGOLETTO Returns To The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House welcomes Oliver Mears' captivating production of Rigoletto back to the Main Stage for its first revival this autumn.

Opening on Thursday 12 October, the darkly elegant production features two outstanding international casts. The role of Gilda will be performed by acclaimed sopranos Pretty Yende and Erin Morley. Morley makes her long-anticipated House debut having previously performed the role at major opera houses internationally, including Wiener Staatsoper, The Metropolitan Opera New York, and Bayerische Staatsoper. The Duke of Mantua is performed by Stefan Pop and Saimur Pirgu, while Amartuvshin Enkhbat and Simon Keenlyside share the title role.

Rigoletto boasts some of the most recognisable operatic music ever written. This Season, Julia Jones and Renato Balsadonna conduct the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus.

Tickets start from £12 and are available from the Royal Opera House website.