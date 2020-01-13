ONE MLLION TINY PLAYS ABOUT BRITAIN Returns to The Watermill Theatre

Hot on the heels of its acclaimed Christmas season run at Jermyn Street Theatre, Craig Taylor's warmhearted, humorous and compassionate series of dramatic vignettes on life in contemporary Britain returns to The Watermill Theatre where it premiered in 2016.



A couple peer into an estate agent's window; two sports fans have a heart-to-heart in the loo; a daughter has questions about her mother's love life; and as a father helps his son tie his football boots, he realises they are growing apart. If you keep your eyes and ears open, there are a million tiny plays happening every day.



Originally published as a series of short sketches in The Guardian, One Million Tiny Plays About Britain captures everyday life in our nation with humour, pathos and perfect timing. Laugh-out-loud funny, and sometimes heartbreakingly moving, these tiny plays provide a glimpse into other people's lives, revealing the triumphs, disasters, prejudices, horrors and joys familiar to us all.



Watermill Theatre artistic director, Paul Hart says: "It is wonderful to see the return of this play after its initial Watermill run and rural tour in 2016 and an acclaimed London transfer at Jermyn Street Theatre. What started out as a weekly column in the Guardian Magazine is now a play packed full of recognisable characters, all of whom are played by only two actors. Craig Taylor's witty and relatable array of eavesdropped conversations and scenarios witnessed during day-to-day life is a great treat to begin the New Year with at The Watermill."



Craig Taylor is the author of three books, including the bestselling Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now - As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It. His book Return to Akenfield was adapted for the stage by Eastern Angles. One Million Tiny Plays About Britain has been performed around the world. Taylor's next book, New Yorkers, will be published in autumn, 2020.



Laura Keefe's recent credits include: Robin Hood (The Watermill Theatre), My Beautiful Black Dog (Bush Theatre/Roundhouse/Southbank Centre), and Turning a Little Further, The Lost (Young Vic). She is a former staff director at The National Theatre.



The Watermill Theatre has developed a reputation as one of Britain's leading regional theatres. From its beautiful home in a small Berkshire village, work has been created that is admired around the world. Over 73,000 people attend shows or attend one-off events at The Watermill each year, where some 12 new productions are staged annually, ranging from Shakespeare and musicals to classics, new plays and youth theatre productions. The Watermill tours regularly across the UK as well as rural touring productions, which play in village halls and small arts centres in the South. Recent and upcoming tours and London transfers have included Amélie (National Tour and London), Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Wilton's Music Hall), Burke and Hare (Jermyn Street Theatre), Trial By Laughter (National Tour), Teddy (National Tour and The Vaults), Crazy For You (National Tour), The Wipers Times (West End and Tour), Loot (Park Theatre), Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet (International Tours), Murder For Two (The Other Palace) and Frankenstein (Wilton's Music Hall).



The Watermill Theatre aims to be a focal point for the local community and is proud to play a leading part in helping the careers of the theatre-makers of tomorrow. The Watermill's unique environment encourages a real sense of ensemble, and its intimate 200-seat auditorium also means that there is a particularly strong connection between the actors and audience. This combination makes The Watermill a very special place to visit.



ONE MILLION TINY PLAYS ABOUT BRITAIN

By Craig Taylor

Directed by Laura Keefe

Set and Costume Design by Ceci Calf

Sound Design by Harry Linden Johnson



The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE



Tickets:

Online: www.watermill.org.uk Box Office: 01635 46044



Dates: Wednesday 29th January - Saturday 15th February



Press Night: Thursday 30th January 7.30pm Times: Evening performances at 7.30pm,



Thursday and Saturday matinées at 2.30pm.



Ticket prices: £33.00 - £18.00 (ticket prices vary per performance)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You