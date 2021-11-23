Nottingham Playhouse Announces Complete BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Nottingham Playhouse today announces that the casting of Scott Armstrong as The Beast will complete the full cast of Beauty and The Beast, Kenneth Alan Taylor's 37th panto for the theatre.

Scott, who has also appeared in the national tours of Motown The Musical and The Producers, will be joined by everyone's favourite dame John Elkington who plays Madame Fifi in his seventeenth pantomime for Nottingham Playhouse, Lisa Ambalavanar (Sleeping Beauty - Nottingham Playhouse, A View From The Bridge - Fourblokes Productions) as Belle, recent drama school graduate Megan Cerys-Holland as Veronique, Tom Hopcroft (Cinderella - Nottingham Playhouse, The Comedy about a Bank Robbery - West End and tour) as Maurice, Bradley Judge (Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - tour, Pippin - Hope Mill Theatre and Southark Playhouse) as Gaston, Clarice Julianda (Priscilla Queen of The Desert - UK tour, Robin Hood and The Babes In The Wood - Nottingham Playhouse) as Florence and 2021 Mountview graduate Myles Miller as Jaques The Lad .

Adding to the magic and mayhem, glitter and glamour for all the family this Christmas, The Youth Chorus will be made up of local talent: Annie Besson, Serai Bondswell, Samuel Brown, Milly Caswell, Ruby Hardy, Nathan Hayward, Hannah Keen, Delinda Lee, Shakiyah Mitchell, Georgia Reid, Donté Slater, Stanley Syalon and George Turton.

When the beautiful Belle is trapped in an enchanted castle by a mysterious beast, the stage is set for a spellbinding adventure. Can she escape with the help of her friends? Will Belle melt the beast's frosty heart and lift his curse before it's too late? Packed with hilarious characters, stunning sets, glittering costumes and plenty of panto humour, Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is considered to one of the best in the country

The on-stage performances of Beauty and The Beast will be accompanied by an on-demand digital version of the show which will be filmed in front of a live audience on 7 December, with a special watch party on December 13. There will also be a Christmas Eve Special digital-performance on 24 December. Nottingham Playhouse will also be staging reduced capacity performances - for those audience members who feel more comfortable with extra space between them and other parties - and special access performances (details below).