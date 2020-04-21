Not Too Tame Raises Funds For Those Affected By the Health Crisis Around Warrington

Acclaimed theatre company NOT TOO TAME (NTT) based in Warrington, are making a call out for stories for an online mini series called #LocalLegends. NTT will be asking people from across the North to contribute to this amazing project to support communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jimmy Fairhurst NTT's Artistic Director said:

'Our regions and neighbourhoods are filled with brilliant and bold characters that you'd have to see to be believed. We want to hear about all these local legends and craft them into captivating retellings by exceptional performers. We want to celebrate our own communities and champion those fighting on the front line during this Covid chaos and this is Not Too Tame's way of doing that'

Julie Hesmondhalgh said ' "Not Too Tame is just what British theatre needs: a vibrant, vital gloves-off, heart on sleeve company taking stories about real people to the people, putting a mirror up to our lives, loves, yearnings and longings, our fears and losses, our hopes and dreams. I'm delighted to help Not Too Tame support, engage and entertain it's community when it needs it most."

NTT has assembled a phenomenal team of writers and performers who are donating their time and talent to help those in need as we navigate our way through this unprecedented time.

NTT are asking anyone in the North West to share the stories of their own local legends to inspire, provoke or make us laugh our socks off. To find out more simply visit the NTT website www.notootame.com

Artists currently confirmed include:

Maxine Peake - Peterloo, Silk, Shameless, Dinnerladies, Beryl (Playwright)

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch, Coronation Street, Happy Valley

Danny Kirrane - Don't forget the driver, Wasted, Poldark

Sue Devaney - Casualty, Dinner Ladies, Coronation Street

Yusra Warsama - Last Days on Mars, Castle Rock, Assassin's Creed

Joe Sims - Broadchurch, Britannia, Lucky Man

Phil Whitchurch - The Bill, My Hero, In The Midnight Hour (Playwright)

David Mumeni - Dead Pixels, Stath Lets Flats, Fresh Meat

John McArdle - Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, Brookside

Toria Garbutt (Writer) The Universe and Me, Northern Souls

Luke Barnes (Writer) Cinderella, The Jumper Factory, All I ever wanted was everything

'We are so excited to be working with so many amazing artists on this project, and are so appreciative of them giving up their time and skill to contribute to our Local Legends campaign' commented Louise Haggerty Co-Director of NTT

These artists will work together with the NTT team of Directors Jimmy Fairhurst & Louise Haggerty and Producer Conrad Lynch to create a series of monologues, capture them and stream them online and on radio for communities across the UK to enjoy.

A #LocalLegends fund has been set up in partnership with Collctiv to run alongside the mini series in order to raise vital support for Warrington Charities and Community Groups currently fighting on the front line of COVID-19.

The #LocalLegends (LLF) will fund those projects that help people on the fringes of our community and is working in partnership with Warrington Voluntary Action to identify communities in need to ensure a targeted distribution of funds raised.

Donations to #LocalLegends can be made via the NTT website or simply follow this link - NOT TOO TAME - LOCAL LEGENDS FUND





