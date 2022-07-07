Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING Returns to Leeds and London in October

Northern Ballet's original pioneering ballet for children, Ugly Duckling, is to return to the stage this autumn. The production will open at Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre from 24 - 27 October before visiting the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre in London from 29 - 30 October.

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, Ugly Duckling tells the story of a lonely duckling, who doesn't fit in with her friends. This child-friendly 40-minute ballet follows her journey to love herself and those around her, as she grows up into a beautiful swan.

The colourful production has been created especially for children aged four and above, and their families. It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Ugly Duckling was the first of the Company's award-winning series of children's ballets, which includes the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Tortoise & the Hare and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Ugly Duckling is choreographed by former Northern Ballet leading soloist Dreda Blow and former Northern Ballet dancer Sebastian Loe. It features set designs by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, costumes by Julie Anderson and music arranged by John Longstaff, which will be performed live at both venues by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/duckling