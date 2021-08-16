Noel Sullivan, Ben Lamb, Kristin Atherton and Christine Gomes Will Lead the UK Premiere of HOW TO SURVIVE AN APOCALYPSE

Noel Sullivan, Ben Lamb, Kristin Atherton and Christine Gomes will star in the UK premiere of Jordan Hall's hit comedy How to Survive an Apocalypse. The play opens at Finborough Theatre, directed by Jimmy Walters for a four-week limited season, running from Tuesday 28 September - 23 October 2021.

Noel Sullivan, best known for his part in the record-breaking pop group Hear'Say, has gone on to forge a prestigious acting career with numerous West End credits to his name. Noel most recently appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning musical School of Rock in the lead role of Dewey Finn at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. He also recently appeared in the BBC hit show Years and Years.

Ben Lamb most notably starred in Netflix's highly successful film series A Christmas Prince, as well as box office hits Now You See Me 2, Divergent and TV mini-series The White Queen. Ben's stage work includes productions at the Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe.

Kristin's screen credits include the highly successful BBC shows Shakespeare & Hathaway and Waterloo Road. How to Survive an Apocalypse also reunites Ben and Kristin on stage following their critically acclaimed portrayals of Mary and Percy Shelley in Shared Experience's production of Mary Shelley at the Tricycle Theatre in 2012.

After only graduating from the London Academy of Dramatic Art in 2018, Christine Gomes has since gone on to star as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at the Orange Tree Theatre and Nerissa in The Merchant of Venice for the Stafford Shakespeare Festival.

Jen and Tim are a young and successful millennial couple who become convinced that their urban party lifestyle is coming to an end. They start preparing for the end, hoarding supplies and learning to hunt. But their obsession takes its toll, and both are forced to imagine the apocalypse without the love of their life.

A tender, hilarious, and touching story about dreams, love and the desire to survive.

How to Survive An Apocalypse premiered at the Firehall Arts Centre, Vancouver, where it broke all box office records. It was shortlisted for a Tom Hendry Award in Comedy, was an official selection of the La Mama International Playwrights Retreat, and was the winner of the 2016 Flying Start Competition.

How To Survive An Apocalypse, presented by Proud Haddock in association with Finborough Theatre, has design by Ceci Calf, lighting by Adam King and music and sound by Julian Starr. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Learn more and book at www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 020 7244 7439