New Writing By John Cleese Comes To The Wyvern Theatre

The Wyvern Theatre announce that John Cleese's new farce, based on Monsieur Chasse by Georges Feydeau and starring Tessa Peake-Jones, Tony Gardner and Wendi Peters, will be arriving in Swindon next March. A delicious blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers, Bang Bang! is sure to sell fast and, with tickets already on sale, now's the best time to book yours.

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she's been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who's always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other 'prey', she vows to take revenge on the philanderer! But while Duchotel's away, his lifelong fried comes calling - and he's on the hunt too. Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own? Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser-dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.

Tessa Peake-Jones became a household name with her role as Raquel in the iconic comedy Only Fools and Horses. Her extensive stage work encompasses the National Theatre and RSC, recent credits include The Winslow Boy and Shirley Valentine.

Tony Gardner first made his name in comedy as part of the award-winning comedy duo Struck off and Die. Since then he has appeared on TV in roles ranging from My Parents are Aliens to Last Tango in Halifax and on stage in Alan Ayckbourn's classic Bedroom Farce.

Wendi Peters is most widely known for her role as Cilla Battersby in Coronation Street and is currently appearing in the West End smash-hit musical Big.

John Cleese says "I am delighted to bring Bang Bang! to stages across the country with such a talented cast. Farce is my greatest love - Fawlty Towers consisted of 12 farces - and I think UK audiences will love this hilarious classic."

Tessa Peake-Jones, Tony Gardner and Wendi Peters will star in Bang Bang! at the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon from Tue 24 - Sat 28 March 2020. Book tickets today at swindontheatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Office on 01793 524 481.





