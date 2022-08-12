Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Wimbledon Theatre Announces Cast for 2022 Christmas Panto SNOW WHITE

The cast will include Brenda Edwards, Lee Mead, Matthew Kelly and Hannah Lowther.

Aug. 11, 2022  
New Wimbledon Theatre Announces Cast for 2022 Christmas Panto SNOW WHITE

New Wimbledon Theatre have announced the first of the cast for their magical Christmas pantomime, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.

With an all-star cast including X Factor semi-finalist, Loose Woman, actress and television personality Brenda Edwards; singer, TV actor and musical theatre star Lee Mead; legendary panto Dame and TV presenter Matthew Kelly and TikTok sensation Hannah Lowther Wimbledon audiences are in for a panto treat this Christmas.

Joining the cast as The Spirit of Pantomime will be Brenda Edwards. Brenda's professional career started when she was the last woman standing in the 2005 season of The X Factor. Since The X Factor Brenda has gone on to take the musical theatre world by storm, playing roles in Chicago, We Will Rock You, Carousel and Hairspray. Brenda has also been a popular face on TV as a regular on ITV's daytime panel show Loose Women and BBC's Songs of Praise.

Best-known for winning the BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, Lee Mead won the title role in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to rave reviews. Since then, Lee has had lead roles in Wicked and Legally Blonde in the West End, released several solo albums and toured extensively. From 2014 to 2016 Lee starred as Ben "Lofty" Chiltern in Casualty, which saw him nominated for various national Best Newcomer television awards, a role he reprised on the popular BBC spin-off series, Holby City. In 2021 Lee celebrated 20 years of his career at The London Palladium, before embarking on a UK tour of his fifth album. 2022 sees Lee play Billy Flynn in the hit musical Chicago. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will see Lee swap the medical gowns for something more regal in the role of The Prince.

Matthew Kelly will play Snow White's Nurse and is best known for being a presenter on ITV's Stars in their Eyes, since then Matthew has gone on to become a star of stage and screen and starred in many pantomimes across the country. Matthew's previous television work includes ITV's award-winning thriller Cold Blood, Benidorm, Casualty and Heartbeat. His theatre credits include the original Stanley in Funny Peculiar - a role he created at the Liverpool Everyman, Waiting For Godot with Ian McKellen and Roger Rees and Lennie in Of Mice and Men at the Savoy Theatre for which his performance won him an Olivier Award for Best Actor. Matthew has recently played Sir in the UK tour of The Dresser opposite Julian Clary.

Musical Theatre sensation Hannah Lowther will play the title role of Snow White. Hannah's viral musical theatre parody videos took social media by storm, becoming a TikTok-hit in the first lockdown. Hannah recently appeared in Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace) and won three West End Wilma Awards for her performance, she has also appeared in Millennials (The Other Palace) and Kinky Boots-The Musical in Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the World's biggest pantomime producer whose Chief Executive Michael Harrison said: "Today we're proud to have announced the first of the all-star cast to appear in our New Wimbledon Theatre pantomime. As well as assembling a sensational cast, we're already working on creating a Christmas treat packed with spectacular special effects and comedy for the whole family to enjoy."

Nick Parr, Theatre Director at New Wimbledon Theatre said: "I can't wait for audiences to return to panto in Wimbledon, the highlight of our year. With such a talented selection of performers and more to be announced - Brenda, Lee, Matthew, and Hannah really do ensure there is something for everyone this Christmas."

With more star casting to be announced, you'll want to book your tickets early, or you won't be able to look yourself in the mirror!

Performances begin at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 3rd December 2022 and continue until Saturday 31 December, Tickets from £13 and are on sale now: here.





