New Tour Dates Announced For THE OSMONDS: A New Musical; Plus New Promo Video!

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical will receive its world premiere at Leicester's Curve on 3 February 2022, as part of a UK & Ireland Tour, which will run through to 3 December 2022. THE OSMONDS: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and 'Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

Jay Osmond said, "I've wanted to tell my story for such a long time and the opportunity to create this beautiful musical, a sort of 'living autobiography', seemed the perfect way to do so. I spent my whole life performing live - on stage, on TV specials, in arenas - so the buzz of live theatre felt like the perfect place for me. There were some difficult times in my life, and some big hurdles to overcome, and this musical will tell people things that will surprise them... but despite that trouble, when you look back and think of the fans, the music, the once in a lifetime things we did - it's joyful. I guess I want to do this now to try to spread a little bit of that joy. I'll know I've done a good job telling this story if I stand at the back of the theatre and see people waving their arms in the air, singing along and dancing in the aisles. I just want people to be enjoying themselves. I guess that is in the Osmonds' DNA."

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

Check out a new promo video for the production below!

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold & Platinum awards, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all these hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical has a story By Jay Osmond and book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, and will be directed by Shaun Kerrison, with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer.

Full casting is to be announced.

The World Premiere of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical is produced by Royo in partnership with Twins Entertainment, with Vicky Nojesproduktion, Krall Entertainment, Aria Entertainment and Guy James Theatrical.

Website: TheOsmondsMusical.co.uk

Tour Dates:

Thurs 3 - Sun 6 February LEICESTER Curve 0116 242 3595

curveonline.co.uk

Tue 8 - Sat 12 February IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 February GLASGOW King's Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow*

Tue 22 - Sat 26 February OXFORD New Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford *

Tue 1 - Sat 5 March WOKING New Victoria Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre*

Tue 8 - Sat 12 March CHELTENHAM Everyman 01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 March WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre 01902 42 92 12

grandtheatre.co.uk

Tue 22 - Sat 26 March DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie On sale soon

Tue 29 March - Sat 2 April BLACKPOOL Opera House 0844 856 1111

Wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Tue 5 - Sat 9 April 22 STOKE-ON-TRENT Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre*

Tue 12 - Sat 16 April BELFAST Grand Opera house 028 9024 1919

goh.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 23 April PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tue 26 - Sat 30 April BROMLEY Churchill Theatre 020 3285 6000

churchilltheatre.co.uk

Tue 3 - Sat 7 May NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 26 - Sat 30 Jul SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 2 - Sat 6 August YORK Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york*

Tue 9 - Sat 13 August MANCHESTER Palace Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/manchesterr*

Tue 23 - Sat 27 August LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre*

Tue 30 Aug - Sat 3 Sept TORQUAY Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay*

Tue 6 - Sat 10 September LIVERPOOL Empire 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire*

Tue 13 - Sat 17 September SUNDERLAND Empire 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire*

Tue 20 - Sat 24 September EDINBURGH Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

capitaltheatres.com

Tue 27 Sept - 1 Oct BRIGHTON Theatre Royal Brighton 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton*

Tue 4 - Sat 8 October CARDIFF New Theatre 02920 878889

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tue 11 - Sat 15 October HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre

wycombeswan.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sat 22 October HULL New Theatre 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 25 - Sat 29 October BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham*

Tue 1 - Sat 5 November ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 8 - Sat 12 November SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

mayflower.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 November DARTFORD The Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tue 22 - Sat 26 November BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 29 Nov - Sat 3 Dec LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru 01492 872000

venuecymru.co.uk