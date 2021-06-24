New Shows Announced for This Autumn At Sadler's Wells

Sadler's Wells has announced a further three productions for autumn 2021, including a new production from Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, an off-site presentation from Charlotte Spencer in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and a triple bill from Birmingham Royal Ballet featuring Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri, with further productions to be announced.

These three productions announced today will be on sale at full capacity. Meanwhile, all performances that take place at Sadler's Wells Theatre before 19 July will continue as planned for socially distanced audiences.

All performances and any social distancing measures are in line with UK Government guidance. We will continue to monitor this guidance and keep audiences informed if any changes to the programme or social distancing have to be made. Covid-19 safety information can be accessed via the website here.

We are looking forward to welcoming you back to all three of our theatres at full capacity in the coming months.

Tickets for all newly announced events are on public sale from Tuesday 6 July at 10am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members from Friday 2 July at 10am.



Is this a Waste Land?

Charlotte Spencer Projects Bridgewater at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Friday 17 - Sunday 19 September & Friday 24 - Sunday 26 September 2021

Tickets: £20

Set on an empty plot of land on the edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, moments away from Sadler's Wells' fourth London venue opening in 2023, Is this a Waste Land? invites audiences to re-imagine the value of their landscape, homes and communities.

As day dips towards night, headphones and instructions are offered amidst a constantly shifting soundscape. Many worlds are created, destroyed and re-purposed in a generous playground built by everyone.

Charlotte Spencer Projects work in unusual spaces to open up new forms of conversation. Audience members are invited to enter their intelligent and transformative world. Following the past year of separation and isolation, Is this a Waste Land? explores ways of being together again.

Is this a Waste Land? was supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Co-commissioned by Deep Roots Tall Trees, Compass Commission from the Greenwich Dance and Trinity Laban Partnership, Patrons of Charlotte Spencer Projects and a crowdfund campaign. Further funding from South East Dance, Greenwich Dance and Pavilion Dance South West. Supported via South East Dance and Jerwood Charitable Foundation Dramaturg in Residence programme. 2021 performances are being presented in partnership with Dance North, Scotland and Sadler's Wells, London. This presentation is supported by London Legacy Development Corporation.



Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell

New Adventures

Monday 4 October - Saturday 9 October 2021

Tickets: £15 - £75

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Matthew Bourne's new production explores the under-belly of 1930s London life, where ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and bars of fog-bound Soho and Fitzrovia. Inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era; stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location - the London pub.

Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

Master storyteller Bourne once again joins forces with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies, Lez Brotherston, Paule Constable and Paul Groothuis and features a cast of 12 New Adventures' finest performers in roles that will challenge and reveal the darker reaches of the human heart.

New Adventures is a Resident Company of Sadler's Wells

Matthew Bourne is a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist

Age guidance: 14+

Contains smoke, haze effects, loud noises and adult themes.

Curated by Carlos: Triple Bill

Birmingham Royal Ballet

Thursday 4 November - Saturday 6 November 2021

Tickets: £15 - £75

Birmingham Royal Ballet presents a triple bill, including two recently premiered works and the world premiere of a new pas de deux created especially for Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri. City of a Thousand Trades is a love letter to Birmingham, commissioned by Acosta to celebrate the city's richly diverse heritage and melting pot of cultures. The ballet is brought to stage by Havana-born choreographer Miguel Altunaga, and dramaturg and co-Director Madeleine Kludje from Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with music by Mathias Coppens, inspired by the city's soundscape.

Brazilian/British choreographer Daniela Cardim's Imminent has been created with a hugely talented team, including composer Paul Englishby. As rainforests burn and consumption rises, as populism surges and democracy is tested, and as our health and harmony is exposed as fragile and unsustainable, everything seems out of balance. A tipping-point is approaching.

Chacona is a powerful ensemble piece for 16 dancers set to music by J.S. Bach, played on stage by violin, guitar and piano. Created by Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero (Nuremberg Ballet / Acosta Danza) Sadler's Wells presents a new production featuring an exclusive pas de deux performed by Carlos Acosta and guest artist Alessandra Ferri.

Live music performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet's acclaimed orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

City of a Thousand Trades and Imminent are Ballet Now commissions, Birmingham Royal Ballet's programme which seeks to find exciting, diverse, international creative talent.