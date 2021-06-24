New Shows Announced for This Autumn At Sadler's Wells
These three productions announced today will be on sale at full capacity.
Meanwhile, all performances that take place at Sadler's Wells Theatre before 19 July will continue as planned for socially distanced audiences.
All performances and any social distancing measures are in line with UK Government guidance. We will continue to monitor this guidance and keep audiences informed if any changes to the programme or social distancing have to be made. Covid-19 safety information can be accessed via the website here.We are looking forward to welcoming you back to all three of our theatres at full capacity in the coming months.
Tickets for all newly announced events are on public sale from Tuesday 6 July at 10am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members from Friday 2 July at 10am.
Is this a Waste Land?
Charlotte Spencer Projects Bridgewater at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Friday 17 - Sunday 19 September & Friday 24 - Sunday 26 September 2021
Tickets: £20
Set on an empty plot of land on the edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, moments away from Sadler's Wells' fourth London venue opening in 2023, Is this a Waste Land? invites audiences to re-imagine the value of their landscape, homes and communities.As day dips towards night, headphones and instructions are offered amidst a constantly shifting soundscape. Many worlds are created, destroyed and re-purposed in a generous playground built by everyone. Charlotte Spencer Projects work in unusual spaces to open up new forms of conversation. Audience members are invited to enter their intelligent and transformative world. Following the past year of separation and isolation, Is this a Waste Land? explores ways of being together again.
Is this a Waste Land? was supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Co-commissioned by Deep Roots Tall Trees, Compass Commission from the Greenwich Dance and Trinity Laban Partnership, Patrons of Charlotte Spencer Projects and a crowdfund campaign. Further funding from South East Dance, Greenwich Dance and Pavilion Dance South West. Supported via South East Dance and Jerwood Charitable Foundation Dramaturg in Residence programme. 2021 performances are being presented in partnership with Dance North, Scotland and Sadler's Wells, London. This presentation is supported by London Legacy Development Corporation.
Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell
New Adventures
Monday 4 October - Saturday 9 October 2021
Tickets: £15 - £75
Birmingham Royal Ballet
Thursday 4 November - Saturday 6 November 2021
Tickets: £15 - £75
Brazilian/British choreographer Daniela Cardim's Imminent has been created with a hugely talented team, including composer Paul Englishby. As rainforests burn and consumption rises, as populism surges and democracy is tested, and as our health and harmony is exposed as fragile and unsustainable, everything seems out of balance. A tipping-point is approaching.Chacona is a powerful ensemble piece for 16 dancers set to music by J.S. Bach, played on stage by violin, guitar and piano. Created by Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero (Nuremberg Ballet / Acosta Danza) Sadler's Wells presents a new production featuring an exclusive pas de deux performed by Carlos Acosta and guest artist Alessandra Ferri. Live music performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet's acclaimed orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
City of a Thousand Trades and Imminent are Ballet Now commissions, Birmingham Royal Ballet's programme which seeks to find exciting, diverse, international creative talent.