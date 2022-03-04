New Show ANNE BAYNE OF DUDDINGSTON LOCH Comes To Brighton Fringe Festival

This female lead Allan Ramsay, to return from studying Rococo in Rome. Whilst exploring the loch to lift her spirits she makes an unexpected discovery. Left with a difficult decision whether to share what she has found or wait until her love returns, she sends love letters from Duddingston Loch; a?oeIt's what I do when I am enough.a?? Audio play by award-winning writer Lita Doolan exposes how loving an artist before the age of Enlightenment is not easy. The Author's Films are curated by 1.5 degrees COP26, Burning Man and Brighton Digital Festival. Work staged at Bedlam, Lyceum, Hampstead, Sherman, 503; winning 2 playwright awards at Oxford Playhouse. 'Time For Tea' Pick of Camden Fringe: ">story embraces the full experience of being a beautiful woman in 18th Century Britain.

In 1738, living amongst her trinkets in the Edinburgh family home, Anne Bayne waits for her beau, Allan Ramsay, to return from studying Rococo in Rome.

Whilst exploring the loch to lift her spirits she makes an unexpected discovery.

Left with a difficult decision whether to share what she has found or wait until her love returns, she sends love letters from Duddingston Loch; "It's what I do when I am enough."

Audio play by award-winning writer Lita Doolan exposes how loving an artist before the age of Enlightenment is not easy.

The Author's Films are curated by 1.5 degrees COP26, Burning Man, One Minute, Red Bus TV and Brighton Digital Festival. Her previous work has been staged at Bedlam, Lyceum, Hampstead, Sherman, 503; winning 2 playwright awards at Oxford Playhouse.

'Holy Cod' (version of 'Wyre Lady of Fleetwood' - "Storytelling Bonanza") previously won Best Short Documentary Cult Movies Film Festival

