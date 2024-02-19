New Production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Everyman Theatre Company

The Everyman Theatre Company will present a new production of William Shakespeare's comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The production, which will open at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on March 21st, will then embark on a small UK tour following its premiere. Audiences in Malvern, York, Southampton and Coventry will also have the opportunity to experience the magical production this Spring.

In a brand-new twist, the show will feature Gloucestershire clown, Tweedy, in the iconic role of Bottom. Tweedy, who is well-known for his fifteen year tenure at Giffords Circus, and who will be touring his own show with Underbelly later this year, is renowned for his physical comedy and slapstick prowess. Tweedy's unique clowning knowledge promises to infuse the production with extra hilarity, as he also takes on the role of Comedy Advisor for A Midsummer Night's Dream, giving the classic Shakespeare play a modern facelift.

Tweedy will be joined by old friend Jeremy Stockwell (Alice's Diner Theatre Company) in the role of Puck, with whom he previously starred in the Everyman Theatre Company's 2019 production of Waiting For Godot. The A Midsummer Night's Dream cast is completed by Troy Alexander (Oberon/Thesius), Natalie Winsor (Titania/Hippolyta), Oliver Brooks (Lysander/Starveling/Moth), Thomas Nelstrop (Demetrius/Snout/Cobweb), Laura Noble (Helena/Flute/Mustardseed), Nadia Shah (Hermia/Quince/Peaseblossom), Emmeline Braefield (Ensemble Fairy/Female understudy) and Ross Telfer (Ensemble Fairy/Male understudy).

Directed by Paul Milton (Waiting for Godot, Educating Rita), Creative Director at the Everyman Theatre, the production promises to be engaging for audiences of all ages, with its witty dialogue, physical comedy, and unforgettable characters.

He said of the show, "Our aim is to create an accessible Shakespeare show that will appeal to a present-day audience. So if you're a great Shakespeare fan you will still get a lot of the classic text, but if you're new to Shakespeare we want to make it as simple to understand as possible. Throw in Tweedy's physical slapstick, and we think this is a really enjoyable show for everybody, especially families and students."

The plot unfolds in an enchanted forest in Athens, and intertwines the romantic misadventures of four young lovers, the playful meddling of mischievous fairies, and the comedic antics of amateur actors, culminating in a magical tale of love, mistaken identity and reconciliation. This mesmerising rendition promises to transport audiences into a world of magic, mischief, and mayhem.

Tickets for A Midsummer's Night Dream are now on sale, and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292949®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everymantheatre.org.uk%2Fshows%2Fa-midsummer-night-s-dream?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling the Box Office on 01242 572573.

Performance Dates

21 - 30 March, Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

2 - 6 April, Malvern Theatre

9 - 13 April, York, Theatre Royal

16 - 20 April, Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

24 - 27 April, Coventry, Belgrade Theatre