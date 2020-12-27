New Musical Podcast THE SHOW SHOW Is Coming New Year's Day

The Show Show is a brand-new podcast exploring the A-Z and the 1,2,3 of musicals. The podcast, hosted by Tom Ling (The Cereal Café) and Geddy Stringer (Christmas Carol, 9 to 5), makes its way through the Wikipedia list of musicals from start to finish, discussing everything from the smash hits to the hidden gems.

"We thought we knew a lot of musicals," said Geddy Stringer. "We were wrong. When we found the list, we couldn't believe how long it was! So, we decided it would be a great idea to share it with people and give them a sneak-peek into as many musicals as we possibly could."

The hilarious new podcast introduces listeners to musicals old and new, covering a different show each episode. Every week the hosts chat through their favourite numbers, favourite moments, fun facts, great audition songs and finish with an original song written in the style of the show. There is also an opportunity for listeners to send in their most embarrassing stage moments.

"So many of us have been starved of theatre this year, so we wanted to re-ignite people's passion for musicals and give them something to look forward to each week," said Tom Ling. "Hopefully, theatre curtains will rise again before we make it to the end of the list!"

You can find out more and listen to the introductory episode here: https://anchor.fm/the-show-show-pod

The first episode is out New Year's Day on all major streaming platforms.