New Diorama Theatre Announces Final Ballot For Free Space At Revolutionary NDT Broadgate Venue

A vast, revolutionary London rehearsal complex and artists' recovery project, NDT Broadgate has provided hundreds of thousands of hours of free space to supercharge independent theatre post-Covid, reaching nationwide impact as well as major London stages from the Barbican to Young Vic and Royal Court.

But even the best things come to an end. Today (Monday 4 April), New Diorama Theatre announces the final ballot for freelance and independent artists to apply for free space at NDT Broadgate. This marks the final time artists can apply to be part of this major support project - with NDT Broadgate closing permanently 31 July 2022.

To date, this revolutionary project has already gifted over 105,000 artist-hours of free space to independent theatre-makers, companies, designers, and writers from August 2021 to May 2022. In total, 656 companies and groups have made 213 new shows, 29 national tours and 9 new films.

Leading the way in national impact and inclusive, diverse recovery, projects have reached the length and breadth of the country - from Theatre Royal Plymouth and Margate to Wakefield and Harrogate - and prestigious London stages including the Barbican and Young Vic. With a bold venue design and culture grounded in widening access, 31% of supported projects have been led by Black, East Asian, South Asian or Global Majority artists, 39% Working Class-led and 16% D/deaf or Disabled-led.

To coincide with this final ballot, New Diorama publishes 'Notes From An Impossible Space', a report and video capturing the scale and impact of the year to date, with lessons and calls to action for the theatre sector.

NDT Executive Director Will Young said: 'Dreamed up in the depths of lockdown, NDT Broadgate has surpassed our expectations, rising to the needs of a critical moment. As we approach a year from theatres' post-lockdown re-opening, NDT Broadgate prepares for its end, to enter the realm of legend. Artists: this your final call - come be a part of the future before it becomes part of theatre history."