Natalia Osipova Will Perform An Evening Of Dance at the Royal Ballet

This spring, The Royal Ballet and Natalia Osipova will present Osipova / Linbury. A Principal dancer with the Company since 2013, Osipova is regarded as one of the world's leading performers, dazzling audiences across the globe with her artistry, dramatic intensity and formidable ballet technique.

Osipova / Linbury draws on the work of choreographic luminaries Martha Graham and Frederick Ashton alongside a world premiere by Jo Strømgren. The programme takes a broad sweep through dance history, from Graham's modernist technique through to the pure lyrical classicism of Ashton with a nod to the contemporary with Strømgren's latest creation.

In a first for The Royal Ballet, Osipova will perform in Martha Graham's Errand into the Maze, based on a poem by Ben Belitt, with set designed by Isamu Noguchi. The work is inspired by the Greek myth of Ariadne and the Minotaur and received its premiere in 1947. Osipova will be joined by fellow Principal artist Marcelino Sambé in this work.

Earlier this year, Osipova received critical acclaim for her performance of Ashton's Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan, a celebration of Duncan's liberating dance style. This inspired work will be recreated as a short film, bringing Ashton's work to life in new and unique way.

The programme also features a premiere by Strømgren who will create a new work for Osipova with award winning contemporary dancer Christopher Akrill. This is Strømgren's first work for The Royal Ballet, he is celebrated for his fearless theatrical sensibility. This latest creation unites two leading forces of dance in a performance not to be missed.

Natalia Osipova said, “It's a great honour to curate a programme in the beautiful, intimate space of the Linbury Theatre. Through this programme my boundless passion for dance has the opportunity to take flight though the visionary creativity of Martha Graham and Frederick Ashton. Jo Strømgren's vivid theatrical imagination is an inspiration, and I am so excited to be working with him on this new commission. I'm also thrilled to be joined by my wonderful fellow Principal dancer Marcelino Sambé and renowned contemporary dancer Chris Akrill.”

