Naomi Wilkinson Joins Worthing Panto's CINDERELLA

Worthing Theatres have announced that popular Children's TV Presenter Naomi Wilkinson will star in the title role of Cinderella in this year's spectacular family pantomime at the Pavilion Theatre.



Starting her career as a Butlin's Redcoat, Naomi soon made a splash as the effervescent host of Channel 5's Milkshake! where she presented for 10 years and has been consistently working as a CBBC presenter since 2010. She has been a well-loved face on UK TV screens ever since, notably as the presenter of Marrying Mum & Dad, Countryfile, Wild & Weird and Live 'n' Deadly with Steve Backshall among many others. In recent years, her love for classical music has seen her hosting many films, live events and Royal Albert Hall Proms for the BBC Ten Pieces project.



Naomi quickly established herself as a Children's TV favourite, well-loved by children and parents alike for her bubbly, energetic persona and daredevil attitude. She found herself travelling the globe in 4 series of her own show, Naomi's Nightmares of Nature in which audiences see her conquer her fears and face extreme challenges including sky diving, swimming with sharks and coming nose to nose underwater with a crocodile. She was nominated for a prestigious Children's BAFTA as Best Presenter for her work on the hit show.



Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: "I'm delighted to have secured Naomi to play Cinderella. Not only will she be adored by audiences of all ages but, as an experienced pantomime performer, she will bring magic to Worthing this Christmas."



Naomi joins Strictly Come Dancing star Ian Waite as Dandini and comedian Mark Jones, who returns by popular demand to play Buttons after his scene-stealing spot as Wishee Washee in last year's Aladdin.



Cinderella promises to be Worthing's most enchanting pantomime yet with good old-fashioned family fun and plenty of audience interaction plus sensational special effects, breathtaking costumes and scenery and an exciting line-up of stars ready to whisk audiences off to the ball.



Cinderella runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets start from £12, with an Early Bird offer of £1 off all tickets available until 19th July.



Golden Week runs from Saturday 30th November to Friday 6th December with all tickets priced between £12 to £18. All evening performances during Golden Week will be followed by a cast meet and greet with photo opportunities plus a free programme for all ticket holders. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206.



**Ian Waite will not be performing on Saturday 14th December (2pm & 6.30pm) and Tuesday 17th December (10.15am).









