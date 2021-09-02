Myra DuBois Announces UK Tour in September 2021 

Myra is dead; long live Myra! Realising that she stands to miss out on the most attention she'll ever receive, Myra DuBois brings forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right. After postponement for over a year due to the pesky pandemic, Myra DuBois, songbird of the North, is finally able to take her smash hit Edinburgh Festival show on the road.

Not that Myra let her skills go to waste in lockdown. Our charming chanteuse has gone from strength to strength, making it to the Semi Finals of Britain's Got Talent 2020 and taking to the West End stage in Death Drop. Combine all this with her star turn in the upcoming movie version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie and it's clear to see that our Myra's star is spectacularly on the rise.

The tour kicked off with six nights at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and then September will see the acid-tongued Myra present her irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief to AdMyras all the way across the UK, including her debut West End solo performance at the Garrick on 6th September and Swindon Arts Centre on the 9th September.

Myra made her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh debut with 'Self AdMyra' in 2016 which went on to tour the UK in 2017, generating AdMyras (Myra's pet name for her fans) across the nation. She also supported Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2017 and 2018 playing renowned venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo and The Liverpool Empire. Most recently, Myra received critical success with her 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Show, 'We Wish You A Myra Christmas' which went on to enjoy a run at the Soho Theatre.

TV credits include BBC1's The John Bishop Show and Myra was as regular panellist on C5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side. She was also part of the esteemed line-up of guests for 'Un-Royal Variety' at The Hackney Empire and 'All Star Brexit Cabaret' at London Coliseum, both hosted and curated by London cabaret legend Johnny Woo. In 2020 Myra made her international debut at the Sydney Opera House. Myra is also part of the cast of the upcoming movie version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - but has been sworn to secrecy about the details. And of course, she became known to a whole host of new AdMyras when she reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

TOUR DATES - 2021

9th - 15th Aug: Edinburgh Festival Fringe - Underbelly -http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/myra-dubois---dead-funny

Sat 4th Sept: Theatre Royal Studio - BATH www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/myra-dubois-dead-funny/

Mon 6th Sept: The Garrick - LONDON www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/myra-dubois-dead-funny/

Tues 7th Sept: The Glee - BIRMINGHAM www.glee.co.uk/performer/myra-dubois/

Weds8th Sept: The Glee - CARDIFF www.glee.co.uk/performer/myra-dubois/

Thurs 9th Sept: Arts Centre - SWINDON https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-myra-dubois-swindon-2021

Fri 10th Sept: R&D Studio - NORTHAMPTON www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/myra-dubois-2020

Sat 11th Sept: Carriageworks - LEEDS www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/comedy/myra-dubois-dead-funny/5066

Sun 12th Sept: The Stand - NEWCASTLE www.thestand.co.uk/performances/910-10186-myra-dubois-dead-funny-20210912-newcastle/

Mon 13th Sept: The Stand - EDINBURGH www.thestand.co.uk/performances/910-10794-myra-dubois-dead-funny-20210913-edinburgh/

Tues 14th Sept: The Stand - GLASGOW www.thestand.co.uk/performances/910-9204-myra-dubois-dead-funny-20210914-glasgow/

Fri 24th Sept: Nonsuch Studios - NOTTINGHAM http://wearenonsuch.com/portfolio/deadfunny/

Sun 26th Sept: Darwen Library Theatre - BLACKBURN http://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/myra-dubois-2021/

Thurs 30th Sept: Hanger Farm - SOUTHAMPTON www.minsteadtrust.org.uk/charity/events/myra-dubois-dead-funny/

Sat 15th Jan: The Lowry - SALFORD http://tickets.thelowry.com/en-GB/shows/myra%20dubois-%20dead%20funny/events