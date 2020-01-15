Mostly Harmless Creations & Coaching for Geeks to Present ROLE PLAY GOURMET

Mostly Harmless Creations and Coaching for Geeks present Role Play Gourmet, an interactive cooking show that views gastronomy through the lens of table top role-playing games. Role Play Gourmet is written, devised and directed by Paul Flannery (Knightmare Live, the MMORPG Show, Ghosts of Darkness) and is on at the Vault Festival's Forge at 18:00 from the 11th - 16th of February

"Adventure is served..."

Cooking can be daunting but also very rewarding.

Gastronomy is a vast ocean of knowledge that stretches out in all directions, beset by a perfect storm of recipes and techniques. If only there were a way to navigate the maelstrom of guides, tricks, useless gadgets and misinformation on offer that was also fun.

Role Play Gourmet is a story of adventure and food. Using the rhetoric of popular role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons, the show takes the audience through the basics of professional cooking.

Along the way they will learn of the many Lores that govern the culinary realm and begin to master the elemental magic that holds it together. As they progress they will fill out their skill trees and character sheets in the hopes of one day, levelling up. The quest is simple, make some dinner!

"The only dice here is with a knife"

Following a two year residency as a blog page on Coaching for Geeks, Role Play Gourmet now comes to the stage for the first time. A unique, multi-faceted show that will feed both the imagination and stomach.

Paul Flannery is a Creative Director at Mostly Harmless Creations. He is the mind behind the critically acclaimed Knightmare Live as well as the multi-award winning MMORPG Show. With Mostly Harmless he has helped create several pop up escape rooms and immersive events around the UK.

Paul spent ten years working in kitchens up and down the land to subsidise his acting career and is an avid gamer; this show is a culmination of those two passions.

Role Play Gourmet is kindly being produced by Coaching for Geeks. Turning geeks into adventurers! Gain XP and level up your career, dating, fitness, cooking, cosplay, first aid, and yes - even your D&D game.

For more information please contact Paul Flannery at enquiries@knightmarelive.com

Booking Information

Role Play Gourmet at Vault Festival

Venue: The Forge, The Vaults, Leak Street, Waterloo, SE1 7NN

Tickets: £15.50 standard, £23 for full dining. Includes booking fee

Length: 1 hour

Book tickets: via vaultfestival.com or call 0208 050 9241





