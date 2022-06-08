Michael Grandage Company Announces Recipients Of The Sixth Year Of Mgcfutures Bursaries

Michael Grandage today announces the recipients of the sixth annual MGCfutures Bursaries awarded across a range of theatrical disciplines including directing, writing, producing, designing, choreography, carpentry, millinery and performance-makers. A registered charity, MGCfutures offers both financial and ongoing mentoring support to the recipients who come from across the UK.

This year's recipients are: Isabel Adomakoh Young, Shankho Chaudhuri, Aran Cherkez, Sarah Golding, Matthew Harvey, Jennifer Jackson, Somebody Jones, Max Lindsay, Alice Rush, Sundeep Saini, Mark Smith, Sam Stuart and Clarissa Widya. This year's bursaries also include new partnerships offering Kashish Gaba - the London Performance Studios Cultural Entrepreneur Bursary, Nadia Sewnauth - Dance Base Hip-Hop Dance Artist Traineeship, Anushiye Yarnell - South House Creative Development Residency; as well as Bethany Cooper, the Nicole Kidman Bursary, and Lauren Martin and Claire Powell, Stephanie Arditti Bursaries.

The bursaries programme was launched in 2016 for arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career and look to progress to the next stage of their development.

Michael Grandage said today, "As we continue to emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our history, the theatre industry is back focusing people's minds and helping us look to the future with hope. The recipients of this year's MGCfutures bursaries are at the forefront of that debate, offering imagination, intellect and talent. I'm delighted we are able to award so many individuals the opportunity to hone their craft and develop their career as part of our ongoing bursary scheme which is now in its sixth year."

As announced last year the Theatre Community Fund, spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody continue their 3-year support of the bursary scheme.

When they launched the Theatre Community Fund in July 2020 in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they committed to provide hardship funding, and bursaries for creation and innovation. They continue to provide hardship funding through the Royal Theatrical Fund; and this donation sees them continue to realise their aim to provide funding for bursaries.