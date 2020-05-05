Mercury Theatre Colchester Presents Online Mercury Sing-A-Long

The Mercury Theatre launched their new virtual programme of work, Mercury Online, at the beginning of April. Their weekly Sing-A-Long sessions have proven hugely successful and following the initial 6 week run, have now been extended indefinitely.

The sessions which are hosted on virtual meeting software, Zoom, feature Colchester resident and West End star Craig Mather singing and playing a range of musical themed songs for participants to sing and dance along to in their homes. Themes so far have included Broadway Musicals, The Bands Edition and Songs from the Movies, to name just a few. New themes are announced each week and the lyric pack made available on the day, with at home participants encouraged to use fancy dress or props to add to the evening's jollities. No stranger to The Mercury Theatre, Craig who has also appeared in the Made in Colchester productions of Pieces of String and pantomime Jack & the Beanstalk, Zooms in from his at home studio every week to sing and play for his online audience.

Ryan McBryde, Creative Director said, "The Mercury understand the powerful contribution the arts can make to health and wellbeing. As we're all socially isolated it's more important than ever to provide opportunities for our community to connect. Watching up to 100 families sing their hearts out and re-enact scenes from the Lion King is both heart-warming and inspiring in equal measure. It's a genuine joy to unite all these households in these difficult times."

The virtual meetings, which take place at 7pm every Wednesday, are free to attend and have already gained a loyal following of all ages. Each week, one lucky participant is offered a guest spot, giving them the chance to lead the sing-a-long with a song of their choice. Attendees have even included comedian Matt Lucas, who joined one of the sessions to perform and lead a round of his now infamous "Baked Potato" song.

Local parent Pete Ruddy said, "My daughter Evie has autism meaning lockdown has been really difficult for her, as I'm sure it is for everyone. Evie struggles with a lack of routine and the unknown so to have these sessions every week have really helped her. It's her absolute highlight now, she looks forward to it, makes a playlist of it, it's the point of the week where she's just her. I want to thank the Mercury team and Craig for running it - it's an absolute treat for us."

If you'd like to try it for yourself the next session will take place on Wednesday 6 May and spaces can be booked at www.mercurytheatre.co.uk.

The Mercury are pleased to be able to offer all of these activities to online audiences for free, and are thrilled to be able to engage with actors, freelancers and other industry professionals during these unprecedented times.





