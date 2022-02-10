Maxine Peake and Meera Syal Will Lead a Reading Of Simon Armitage's THE OWL AND THE NIGHTINGALE

The Owl and the Nightingale will be performed as a reading at the Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs on Friday 4 March 2022 at 4pm.







The event was previously planned for December 2021 but had to be postponed due to restrictions around coronavirus.







In a new translation by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, this witty and enchanting edition of the medieval debate poem will be directed by John Tiffany and read by Maxine Peake and Meera Syal with Simon Armitage.







Following his acclaimed translations of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and Pearl, Simon Armitage shines a light on another jewel of Middle English verse. The disputed issues within the piece still resonate - concerning identity, cultural attitudes, class distinctions and the right to be heard.







Following the performance there will be a book signing in the Balcony Bar.







Tickets are £5 https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/the-owl-and-the-nightingale/







The Owl and the Nightingale reading is supported by The Institute of Digital Archaeology.



It is published by Faber.

