Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Will Return To The Bristol Hippodrome

The Bristol Hippodrome will welcome back New Adventures with Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of THE RED SHOES from Tuesday 3 March to Saturday 7 March 2020.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns in 2019, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

THE RED SHOES is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, THE RED SHOES is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection from Duncan McLean.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences; THE RED SHOES will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

THE RED SHOES is supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

For more information please visit: www.new-adventures.net





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You