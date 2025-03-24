Marlowe Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE PARTY GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, will present the world premiere of a timely and passionate new play by Amy Rosenthal: The Party Girls. This is the first touring production to be produced by the Kent Theatre.

Opening at the Marlowe in the first week of September (1 - 6 Sep, Press Night Wed 3rd), the production then tours to the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, Malvern Festival Theatre, Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and Birmingham Rep. The cast of The Party Girls is to be announced.

The glamorous Mitford girls cut a glorious swathe through pre-war high society, amidst the glittering world of debutantes and dukes so perfectly evoked in Nancy Mitford’s novels (The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate). But as Fascism rises and political storm clouds crackle over carefree country houses, the bonds of sisterhood are threatened by new and treacherous desires.

Amy Rosenthal’s compelling, touching and witty new play explores the true story of a family riven by political extremism, seen through the eyes of Jessica (Decca) Mitford as she battles to stay true to her beliefs, whilst moving further and further from the values of her once-beloved sisters. Nancy aspires to be a celebrated novelist, Diana and Unity fall for the dangerous, charismatic leaders of the Far Right in Britain and Germany, and Debo sets her cap at a Duke. Meanwhile Decca crosses continents in her own passionate pursuit of love – but can she ever escape her sisters and her past?

The production is directed by Richard Beecham, designed by Simon Kenny with lighting design by Aideen Malone. The composer and sound designer is Adrienne Quartly. The casting director is Annelie Powell CDG.

The Marlowe Theatre is Kent’s major large-scale theatre and an engine house for the performing arts in the region. Situated in the centre of the beautiful cathedral city of Canterbury, it presents a year-round programme of touring theatre, musicals, dance, opera, music and comedy. It is committed to empowering young people through the arts, nurturing regional creative talent, developing skills and enriching the creative lives of audiences and communities in Kent. In January 2022, The Marlowe was named Theatre Of The Year in The Stage Awards, in recognition of its work with audiences, artists and marginalised communities.

