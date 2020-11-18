Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury Announces Season of Socially-Distanced Shows

Following on from the fun-sized pantomime Nurse Nellie Saves Panto (Friday 11 December - Sunday 3 January), the season will be a rich mix of music, comedy, dance and drama, designed to lift your spirits and celebrate the shared experience of live performance once more.

A new production of Michael Frayn's Olivier Award-winning play Benefactors, starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner (from BBC TV's Outnumbered), comes to Canterbury between Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 March, as one of only a handful of tour dates for this witty comedy set in the 1980s. The production is brought to The Marlowe by Jonathan Church Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre.

The Marlowe's resident orchestra, the Philharmonia, will be appearing on Monday 21 December, with a special one-off Christmas concert for all the family featuring their brass section playing festive favourites.

Comedy one-nighters include Russell Kane And Friends (Saturday 6 February) and Live At The Marlowe headlined by Sara Pascoe (Friday 22 January). The laughs continue with the return of the West End favourite The Play That Goes Wrong between Tuesday 26 - Saturday 31 January.

Porter's classic musical Kiss Me, Kate runs between Monday 12 - Saturday 17 April, with an ensemble of actor-musicians performing such legendary Broadway numbers as It's Too Darn Hot and Another Op'nin, Another Show. Choreography is by Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse, who also visits The Marlowe for two nights with her first-ever dance show I Am Here (Thursday 12 & Friday 13 May).

All productions will be performed to a socially-distanced audience, meaning that there will be fewer people in the auditorium than normal to ensure the appropriate distancing between different groups of audience members.

The Marlowe is complying with all of the latest government guidance and the highest industry standards to make the venue covid-secure, ensuring that audiences can have a safe and enjoyable night out at the theatre.

The Marlowe's Chief Executive Deborah Shaw said: "We are delighted to be able to share news of our socially-distanced season. We can't wait to welcome people through our doors again. The Marlowe team have been working hard to ensure that your theatre visit is as safe and as memorable as ever."

are on sale to Marlowe Members from Thursday 19 November and to the general public on Monday 23 November. With limited seating available, ticket demand is expected to be high and customers are advised to book early, or join as a member to get priority booking.

Tickets can be booked via marlowetheatre.com or by calling The Marlowe Box Office on 01227 787787.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You