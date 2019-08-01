Maria Friedman Stars In Reading Of New Musical THE TROJAN WOMEN

The cast is set for an industry reading of The Trojan Women, which will be presented on 9 August 2019, at Dragon Hall in Covent Garden.

An adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy, this new hybrid musical/chamber opera features a libretto by Ellen McLaughlin and music by Sarah Taylor Ellis.

Directed by Adele Thomas, with Rodney Bush as music director, the cast brings together four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman as Hecuba with rising stars of both musical theatre and opera: Abiona Omonua (Caroline, or Change, West End) as Helen of Troy, Gweneth-Ann Rand (Porgy and Bess, ENO; 4.48 Psychosis, ROH) as Andromache, and Sarah Minns (La Voix Humaine, OperaUpClose) as Cassandra. The speaking role of Poseidon, God of the Sea, will be played by Fringe First-winning drag king Lucy Jane Parkinson. Stage Debut Award-winning actor Samuel Thomas will play Talthybius.

They are joined by a chorus featuring Naomi Felix, Yolanda Grant-Thompson, Samantha Houston, Juliette Koch, Lucinda Scott, and Tanisha Spring.

Intersectional feminist opera and music theatre company HERA produces. The development of The Trojan Women received funding from OPERA America's Opera Grants for Female Composers program, supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

The reading will run approximately an hour. Industry members interested in attending should email toria@wearehera.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You