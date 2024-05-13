Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWIM, AUNTY, SWIM! at the Belgrade Coventry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos have been released from Swim, Aunty, Swim!, a new play by Siana Bangura, directed by Madeleine Kludje, produced by The Belgrade in association with tiata fahodzi.

A poetic story of friendship, loss, sisterhood, motherhood, and the sublime power of water, Swim, Aunty, Swim! will have its world premiere at The Belgrade Theatre Coventry on Monday 20 May until Saturday 1 June, with a national press night on Thursday 23 May.

Joining Anni Domingo (Mansfield Park, UK Tour and The Watermill Theatre Newbury) as ‘Fatu’ and Midlands born Sam Baker-Jones (HERE, Southwark Playhouse) as ‘Danny’, will be Coventry-based Evelyn Duah (A New Way to Please You & Believe What You Will, Royal Shakespeare Company) as ‘Ama’, and Karlina Grace-Paseda (Abel and Cain, Hampstead Theatre & Witness for the Prosecution, London’s County Hall) as ‘Blessing’.

