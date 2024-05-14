Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUITE IN THREE KEYS at Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new rehearsal photos have been released from Suite in Three Keys at Orange Tree Theatre, opening on 5 June, with previews from 24 May. This rediscovery of Coward’s trio of plays stars Stephen Boxer, Emma Fielding, Tara Fitzgerald and Steffan Rizzi.

OT Artistic Director Tom Littler directs Stephen Boxer (Hugo Latymer, George Hilgay and Verner Conklin), Emma Fielding (Hilde Latymer, Anne Hilgay and Anna-Mary Conklin), Tara Fitzgerald (Carlotta Gray, Linda Savignac and Maud Caragnani) and Steffan Rizzi (Felix) in a rediscovery of Coward’s trilogy.

The creative team is completed by Designer Louie Whitemore, Lighting Designer Chris McDonnell, Sound Designer Tom Attwood and Associate Designer Jessica Statton.



Comments