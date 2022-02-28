March Lineup Announced at St Helens Theatre Royal

The stage is set for a marvellous March with St Helens Theatre Royal unveiling a brilliant box of delights to entertain audiences ahead of the Easter break.

Dance, drama, live music, thrilling wrestling action and family-friendly favourites are all set to star in a packed programme over the next month.

The entertainment opens with a very special visit from The Tiger Who Came to Tea. The delightful Olivier Award-nominated musical version of Judith Kerr's much-loved story arrives in St Helens direct from the West End and will be at the Theatre Royal for six smashing performances from Tuesday 1 March to Thursday 3 March.

St Helens favourites The Lancashire Hotpots return to the Theatre Royal on Saturday 5 March with their blend of music and laughter, dishing up an evening of hilarious and catchy Hotpot songs including Shopmobility Scooter and Chippy Tea.

Meanwhile a trio of top tribute acts are set to thrill music-lovers over three consecutive nights.

First dig out the denim and crank up the volume for The Bon Jovi Experience on Wednesday 9 March.

This fantastic tribute to the famous New Jersey band holds the distinction of being the only one to appear on stage with Jon Bon Jovi, and lead singer Tony Pearce bears an uncanny resemblance to the man himself.

Then on Thursday 10 March, enjoy the ultimate celebration of the music of Billy Joel in Billy Joel - The Piano Man. In this new touring theatre show, Robert Schmuck and his seven-piece band take audiences on a rollercoaster musical ride through Joel's hit songs from Uptown Girl and Tell Her About it to My Life, We Didn't Start the Fire and Piano Man itself.

Luther is the world's top tribute to the late velvet voiced troubadour Luther Vandross, and on Friday 11 March St Helens audiences can discover why it deserves every bit of that accolade. Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band embark on an odyssey of the singer's hits including Never Too Much, I Really Didn't Mean It and Give Me the Reason.

Drama, music and music combine in Asa Murphy's play Irish Annie's on Monday 14 March. Liverpool legend Ricky Tomlinson and actress Catherine Rice - playing the titular Annie - join Murphy and six-strong live band The Shenanigans in a madcap evening of music and laughter set in an Irish bar.

The show includes new music by Murphy along with old favourites like Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar and Danny Boy.

Rod Campbell's wonderful children's book Dear Zoo has been adapted for the stage and comes to St Helens on Monday 21 March and Tuesday 22 March. The colourful show is packed with puppetry, songs and, of course, plenty of animals and is suitable for youngsters aged two upwards.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice lifted the latest glitter ball trophy when he won the BBC Saturday night dance extravaganza with his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Now the fleet-footed Italian returns with his own show, This Is Me, on Thursday 24 March promising sparkling choreography delivered to a fantastic soundtrack and he and his professional dancers light up the St Helens stage.

Enjoy A Vision of Elvis on Friday 25 March when Rob Kingsley - winner of the National Tribute Music Awards' Official Elvis Show and No.1 Male Tribute - brings his smash hit show to St Helens, capturing the essence of the legend himself as he recreates some of the King's most spectacular stage performances.

And then on Saturday 26 March don your cape and get ready to rumble with American Wrestling, featuring the Tag Team Challenge and with the added bonus of a free meet-and-greet with the stars of the show.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: "It's been so exciting to be able to stage a full schedule of shows and events again and to see St Helens audiences enjoying themselves.

"Our March programme really is something for everyone with a great range of delightful family-friendly productions, some great music, a new drama, irresistible dance moves - and not forgetting the caped crusaders of American Wrestling!"