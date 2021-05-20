MY SENSORY ADVENTURES Will Bring Sensory Fun Activities Back For The Summer With MAPS

Carbon Theatre's digital project My Sensory Adventures is back for another four months of sensory fun activities and songs, perfect for all the family. Launching on Thursday 20th May, new videos will be released each month to explore maps, with each video looking at different elements of maps: contours, scale, symbols and directions. There will be a messy, taste-safe activity, a non-messy activity and Sensory Sound videos with original songs inspired by the monthly theme.

The videos are fully captioned and the activities are created to support people who like to explore the world in a sensory way, including babies and early years, children with special educational needs, people with complex needs, people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, people on the autism spectrum, people with dementia and more.

Alongside the digital resources, families in Northamptonshire can enjoy live My Sensory Adventures sessions in Kettering and Corby, or can sign up for free packs of materials to be delivered home. All the activities are sustainable and low-cost, with a focus on using household items and recycled materials. Parents and carers can access the resources on the Carbon Theatre website, where they can also sign up to become a 'Sensory Explorer' to receive more resources and tips, and to be the first to know when new songs, videos and resources are released.

Natalya Martin, Lead Sensory Practitioner, comments, It's been a delight being able to continue on our journey with My Sensory Adventures! These activities, themed around maps and navigation, will give children a chance to play and explore all while delving into some topics they might be learning about at school. I hope that the activities bring some fun to their days and encourage young people to be curious and explore their environment.

Rebecca Higgings, Sensory Facilitator for the live sessions, says, I am learning so much from the very knowledgeable My Sensory Adventures team! All the activities are accessible, family-friendly and lots of fun!

The live sessions are hosted in partnership with Wicksteed Park and Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre. My Sensory Adventures is a Carbon Theatre and Chiral Communities project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Margaret Giffen Community Fund and Arts Council England.

Carbon Theatre are also working on other exciting projects this summer, including developing their theatre production Sea Girl as a digital interactive adventure experience for the autumn. The development of Sea Girl is supported by Arts Council England, MGCfutures, Stage One and Attenborough Arts Centre. Parents and carers can sign up to be Sensory Explorers to keep up to date on upcoming projects.

Learn more at https://www.carbontheatre.org.uk