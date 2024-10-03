MTI Acquires Licensing Rights To THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced its recent acquisition of the rights to The Great British Bake Off Musical.

The Great British Bake Off Musical follows the journey of a group of contestants as they whisk, knead, and bake their way to glory, all under the watchful eyes of judges and hosts who have become household names. With a mix of original songs that capture the spirit of the Bake Off tent-from tense technical challenges to joyous showstoppers-the Musical is a real celebration of community, resillience and the joy of doing what you love. Expect a rollercoaster of emotions as friendships form, cakes collapse, and dreams come true.

MTI has announced that amateur rights for the show will be made available across the United Kingdom and Ireland in early 2025.

The Great British Bake Off Musical features book, music and lyrics by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary and is based on The Great British Bake Off television programme produced by Love Productions. The show, originally produced by Mark Goucher Productions, was a hit with audiences during its premiere in 2022 at The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, fuelling a West End transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre later that year. The show's Original Cast Recording was released in April 2023 by Masterworks, a label of Sony Music Entertainment.

Authors Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary said: "We are so delighted that The Great British Bake Off Musical will be released for licensing by MTI next year - the show garnered such a dedicated group of fans in the West End and we are constantly asked when it will be available to perform! It's the perfect show to produce at any scale, with roles for performers of all ages - from posh University student Izzy to the no-nonsense granny Babs. Whatever you do though, make sure you sell cakes in the interval - people will want them, trust us!"

Sean Gray, Managing Director of MTI's London office commented: "After its West End run in spring of last year, Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary's heartwarming The Great British Bake-Off Musical is still as fresh as when it emerged from the oven. Thanks to producer Mark Goucher, we're really delighted to be able to announce our representation of the show and its imminent release to amateur companies in the UK and we're certain everyone will enjoy this sweet musical and its seasoning of catchy songs, tender romance and quirky offbeat humour."

"Producing The Great British Bake Off Musical was a great privilege and to have worked with such a talented group of people has been wonderful" said producer Mark Goucher. "We are now delighted that groups up and down the UK can present this warm-hearted, funny and inspirational show in their communities."

For more information about the show visit www.mtishows.co.uk/the-great-british-bake-off-musical

