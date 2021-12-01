MKT Academy Opens Auditions for National Theatre Connections 2022

Young people aged 14 to 19 are invited to audition to be part of the MKT Academy Young Company, offering them the opportunity to gain valuable experience in staging a professional production, from the audition to the final curtain.



Participants will work with director Kitty Benford between January and April 2022 to create their own version of the play Like There's No Tomorrow for NT Connections. The play was originally devised by the Belgrade Young Company with Justine Themen, Claire Procter and Liz Mytton. The Young Company will perform their new production at Milton Keynes Theatre and the Royal & Derngate in Northampton, with the potential to perform at the Connections showcase at The National Theatre in London.



Alexandra Snell, Senior Creative Learning Manager said: "We are really excited to have been selected to take part in NT Connections 2022 and can't wait to work with a brand-new group of local young people. This topical play feels extremely relevant to our current generation and I am sure the company will make something truly innovative."



Like There's No Tomorrow will be a fast paced and vibrant show that focuses on young people and how they feel about climate change and the inaction of the adults around them. This production by MKT Academy Young Company will highlight the unique relationship that Milton Keynes has with the topics of climate change and capitalism, as well as exploring the links our citizens have to other parts of the world that are impacted by climate change. The show will be high energy, feature ensemble storytelling, movement and music and hopes to gather all the resources required in an eco-friendly manner.

Auditions are taking place on Saturday 8th January between 11am and 2pm. To book your place in the audition workshop, email miltonkeynescreativelearning@theambassadors.com

As well as performers, Milton Keynes Theatre would like to hear from young people with an interest in directing and stage managing.



Milton Keynes Theatre is also looking for local sponsors to support this exciting project, which would offer young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to take part. If you would like to help, please contact the theatre's Sales and Development Manager, Linda Davies on: lindadavies@theambassadors.com