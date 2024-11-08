MGCfutures Bursary Programme Opens Applications For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director of MGC, Michael Grandage has announced that the eighth MGCfutures Bursary Programme will open for applications on 8 November at 12pm and closes on 5 December at 12pm. MGCfutures is a charity formed in 2013. The bursaries programme was launched in 2016 for arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career and look to progress to the next stage of their development.

Applicants throughout the UK can apply for bursaries of up to £5,000, to support careers within the theatre industry. MGCfutures remains committed to expanding the reach of the bursaries across all the professions that play a vital role in making live performance happen.

In addition, MGCfutures will offer the following bursaries:

Derby Theatre to create a 12-month placement as the venue's Engagement Communication Producer.

Stephanie Arditti Bursary to support those who wish to pursue a career in any aspects of costuming in theatre

Michael Grandage said today, “To date, MGCfutures has meaningfully helped 141 people develop their chosen career within the theatre. As we enter our eighth year it feels as though our bursaries are needed more than ever before. It's very easy when we go to the theatre to take everything for granted - audiences don't realise how difficult it is for people behind many of the jobs that keep the theatre running smoothly. MGCfutures gives visibility to many of those behind-the-scenes heroes of the industry and provides vital support at key stages in their career.”

Applications must be submitted via the MGCfutures website: https://www.mgcfutures.com/bursaries/2024-bursary/ from 12pm today, 8 November until 12pm on 5 December.

Please note, bursaries are not available to support training or investments in productions.

About MGCfutures

Established in 2013 by director Michael Grandage, MGCfutures is a charitable organisation committed to supporting the next generation of theatre makers by providing vital support at pivotal moments in their careers. Their bursary programme was launched in 2016 and they have since awarded more than £500,000 to over 140 theatre makers.

MGCfutures is governed by a Board of Trustees. It is also supported by the charity's patrons: Emma Corrin, Judi Dench, Dawn French, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Daniel Radcliffe, Simon Russell Beale, Sheridan Smith, Aidan Turner, David Walliams and Ben Whishaw.

“My MGCfutures Bursary, allowed me to work on the long-term sustainability of my producing career through business and financial training, as well as developing my company's artistic slates through acquiring rights for two works for adaptation. At this stage of my career, the recognition and support from MGCfutures has given me the confidence to take the next steps in moving towards becoming a leader in the industry - I can't thank MGCfutures enough.” Nisha Oza, Producer and Bursary Recipient 2021

To find out more about MGCFutures' work, and how to get involved, please contact Andrew Broadley andrew@mgcfutures.co

