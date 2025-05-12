Lydia De La MurrÃ£y Brings CLOSURE? to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Do you have questions after a breakup that were left unanswered? Well Lydia did, so she sent a questionnaire to all her ex-partners and made a show out of it â€“ and she's bringing it to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 6 June.

Closure?Â is a one-act comedy performance following Lydia De La MurrÃ£y on her journey of self-discovery through analysing all her past relationshipsâ€¦ in great detail.

Lydia is a cheesy-music-loving, serial-dating, northern lass who's seeking closure after a particularly dysfunctional relationship that was swarmed with controversy and drama; so naturally it needed to be made into a show.

If you like statistics, interpretive dance, and Daniel Bedingfield then you'll love this show. Audiences will leave laughing, deciding if LydiaÂ hasÂ actually gained closure and with some noughties classics stuck in their heads.

Lydia De La MurrÃ£y is a neurodivergent, working-class theatre maker creating solo autobiographical comedy performances. She crafts immersive, entertaining narratives that allow her connect with her audiences through personal experiences.

Closure?Â can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 6 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

